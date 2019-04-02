fbpx
The Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Napa Valley Will Soon Open Its Gates

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley 4

The highly expected Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley is finally opening its gates on the 1st of November this year. It’s the eighth Four Seasons hotel in California, a lavish retreat that will have its own vineyard, an elegant vine-to-table restaurant, wellness and spa and charming farmhouse-styled rooms.

The new Four Seasons resort is situated in the Clistoga community, an hour and a half drive from San Francisco, the Bay Area or Sacramento. Designed by Erin Martin, the resort features a total of 85 rooms and suites, with a full service spa, several outdoor pools, a wide terrace overlooking the beautiful scenery around and plenty of lounges where guests could just relax and bathe in the sun.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley 6

The resort’s excellent concierge team can always come up with custom tours for guests, from wine tasting experiences, gallery hopping and boutique shopping, to scenic drives around Napa Valley and off the beaten path tours for those of you who love a more interesting adventure.

The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley will also hold various events, weddings and meetings, offering all of its indoor and outdoor spaces, including a full sized ballroom.They even have an event barn and garden in the vineyards and plenty of dining options. The resort also has plans to produce a limited collection of wines in the future, in collaboration with Thomas Rivers Brown.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley 3

