The Charming Elvas Palace Will Make You Move to Portugal

We really don’t know if we can find the right words to describe this magical property from Portugal. Nestled in Elvas, a small historic and wonderfully preserved town next to the Spanish border in central Portugal, this stunning man-made creation could be yours for exactly $15,636,634.

Yes, if you’ve always dreamed about living in an incredible palace, that’s the price to pay to make your dreams come true. This lavish palace dates back to the 19th century, and there is even a legend that says the King Manuel III of Portugal has ordered the construction of this wonderful mansion for his Spanish lover. That sounds romantic, especially with Valentine’s Day coming up.

Filled with unique architectural elements, large wooden windows, high ceilings with flower plasters, wooden stairs and solid wood flooring, this place will make you believe in love at first sight once again.

Furthermore, this dreamy palace also comprises five hectares of botanic gardens with magnificent fountains, designed by French architect Forestier – the same brilliant mind behind the Maria Luisa Park in Seville and the Liria Palace gardens in Madrid.

You will also find several buildings across nine hectares of urban land, including the main palace, a small staff house, two secondary houses, and a lovely horse area with 30 boxes – not to mention a hotel with 33 rooms and two restaurants. If you’re not interested, we’re accepting donations!

[sothebysrealty]