The 10 Best Coffee Alternatives You Should Try This Year

Although coffee is loved by millions and millions of people across the globe, you will always find some people who don’t really like it and prefer several alternatives to this drink. For many, a staggering amount of caffeine can also cause high blood pressure and obesity and that’s exactly why they should avoid drinking coffeee.

But if you’re not bothered by its bitter taste and always love to begin your day with a cup of coffee, here are a few alternatives for coffee you might want to try:

1. Chicory Coffee

Just like regular coffee beans, chicory can be brewed into a hot delicious beverage. All you need to do is get the best beans. The reason why a lot of people love to infuse it in milk is that it has zero amount of caffeine. Furthermore, this drink is great for people suffering from diabetes because it has a high level of insulin in it.

2. Kratom Tea

Although it sounds weird, kratom tea is a popular beverage across the globe. People who frequently consume this drink, claim that it relieves their mind from stress and anxiety. Although there is no medical evidence to support this notion, still many purchase good quality kratom powder from kratom crazy to make its beverage at home.

3. Golden Milk

If you are looking for the perfect alternative for coffee, golden milk, it is then. If your font knows, this not so cold beverage is prepared by blending hot spices such as ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and cinnamon. Once prepared, it gives out an enticing aroma that is enough reason for anyone to try it.

4. Yerba Mate

If you have heard of the iconic holly tree Ilex Paraguriensis, its leaves are used for preparing this drink. Yerba mate is the right choice when you aren’t addicted to drinking coffee. A single cup of yerba mate beverage is inclusive of 78mg of caffeine.

5. Rooibos Tea

Also known as reading tea is a popular beverage in South Africa. When it was introduced in local restaurants across the world, it gained massive attention from social media. This tea is the right choice if you’re struggling with digesting iron in your body.

6. Kombucha tea

Have you ever tried tea made from bacteria? Well, you will have to try it now because kombucha I made by blending bacteria, yeast, and black tea. This tea has natural antioxidants that are very beneficial for the human body.

7. CBD tea

CBD, which stands for cannabidiol, is an active ingredient of the cannabis plant. This compound is non-psychoactive and has several incredible health benefits for the body. A cup of CBD tea in the morning can make you feel energetic and motivated for work.

8. Matcha Tea

Also known as green tea, it is prepared by drying the leaves of camellia. As compared to using conventional green tea, you have to consume the entire leaf. Experts believe this tea can easily help in lowering your blood pressure.

9. Lemon Water

This drink has been around for centuries and continues to be a popular skincare remedy. A cup of lemon water in the morning clears your body from all kinds of toxins and gives you healthy skin. Lemon water plays a strong role in strengthening your immune system.

10. Chai Tea

It is a type of black tea that is prepared with strong spices and herbs. It has a minimal amount of caffeine and is a great energy booster. Although much research is still underway, medical experts believe this tea is helpful in lowering the risk of life-threatening heart diseases.