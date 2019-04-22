Rosetti Superyachts’ 52-meter Supply Vessel Looks Absolutely Stunning

Italian shipyard Rosetti Superyachts worked together with the acclaimed yacht designer Giovanni Griggio on its latest project, a 52-meter luxury supply vessel, that looks like the ideal combination between superyacht comfort and the long range cruising and capabilities of some of the world’s best supply vessels.

The design of this stunning ship features a nice flow of the interior layout, while providing plenty of outdoor space for guests. The main deck aft spreads over 1,528 square feet and can even host a helipad and that’s just part of this yacht’s unique appeal.

The living areas look and feel more spacious due to the limited use of partitioning walls inside the main foyer. What’s more, this open layout leaves plenty of room for customization and flexibility.

The designers from Rosetti Superyachts have created a few interior layouts for this beauty, with different types of owners in mind. The main deck comes as well with several options, able to host either a swimming pool or the helipad we’ve mentioned earlier.

Then there’s an aft solarium and a main salon with chaise lounger under the port window, two armchairs under the starboard windows and a forward formal dining area with superb views around.

The cabins are found on the main and lower deck, with a full beam Master suite, an office and walk-in wardrobe dedicated for the lucky owner of this luxury supply vessel. The lower deck features three double cabins and one twin with en-suite bathroom, toilet and shower, where all the other passengers should feel like home.

The yacht couldn’t have been complete without a sundeck, which has everything it needs for entertainment purposes, plus an alfresco dining area and lift to the gallery, with possibility to equip this yacht with an open air cinema featuring a folding screen.