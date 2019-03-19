Riva 90′ Argo is the Newest Addition to Riva’s Incredible Range of Yachts

Unveiled earlier this month in Miami, the all-new Riva 90′ Argo is a masterpiece of a yacht, with a recognizable flybridge and a distinctive design. This sleek vessel is 28.49 metres (93’6”) long, with a beam of 6.5 meters (21’4”) and inherits all the strengths of its two Riva predecessors.

It was born out of a collaboration between Ferretti Group’s Product Strategy Committee and Engineering Department and Officina Italiana Design. The large hull windows and long full height glazed windows on the deck and the aft lateral structures with glass surfaces are some of the defining and distinctive exterior design features.

The deck comes with a floor to ceiling window, which spreads along the entire length of the lounge, impressing with its glimmer from a distance. The foredeck doesn’t fall behind, as it’s fitted with a large window by the owner’s suite. Broad frond and side windows and windscreens were fit into the raised helm station design to enhance the looks.

On the performance side, the Riva 90′ Argo comes with three options. There’s a twin MTU 12V 2000 M96L engines option which each output 1948 mhp, propelling the yacht on the water with a cruising speed of 22 knots and a max of 26 knots. Another option is the twin MTU 16V 2000 M84 engines, each producing 2218 mhp, increasing the cruising speed to 24 knots and the top to 28 knots.

The third option comes with twin MTU 16V 2000 M93 engines with an output per engine of 2435 mhp. The top speed in this case reaches 30 knots and the cruising speed to 26 knots. For the American market, there’s also an alternative option in the cockpit layout, including a bar unit, two seats and two sofas plus a coffee table by Paola Lenti. This is also the version that was showcased in Miami.