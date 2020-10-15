Paradise Has a New Meaning at Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah

Nestled in the heart of the blissful Baa Atoll, the only UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives, the Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah is an exclusive-use private island where a small group of up to 22 people can enjoy the vacation of a lifetime.

Voavah offers limitless island living, with guests staying in two luxurious villas and a charming Beach House, with seven bedrooms in total. There’s also a dive and water sports center on this small private island, the sweet-sounding Ocean of Consciousness Spa, and guests will have the chance to cruise around the island on the Voavah Summer, the island’s superb 19-metre luxury yacht.

Surrounded by cerulean blue waters, this private island is a five-acre wonderland with pristine beaches, that’s accessible only by seaplane. And with a private yacht and probably the country’s most experienced staff, even your wildest dreams can come true. Just imagine going on a sunset dolphin cruise, snorkeling in the middle of the night, or watching whale shark and manta rays right next to you.

The Baa Atoll is home to the world’s largest population of manta rays and boasts one of the most vibrant marine ecosystems in the world.

This magical private island is not only protected by the endless blue ocean, but also by a 24/7 security team, while an exceptional 28-people staff will take care of all your needs. The world class team at Voanah can help you with anything, from developing special menus, organizing unforgettable experiences, taking care of the accommodations and your entertainment too.

The team is made of marine biologists, diving instructors and water sports experts, perfect for water lovers, or Ayurvedic physicians and reki practitioners for those of you who want a rejuvenating break in this Maldivian paradise. The island’s Ocean of Consciousness Spa offers fabulous treatments based on the five pathways of Truth, Wise Action, Love, Peace and Compassion.