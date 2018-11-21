Let’s Enjoy COSMOS – Heesen’s Largest Yacht to date

Unveiled just a few weeks ago, Project COSMOS is a striking 80.07-metre vessel built by the leading Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts. This yacht is not only the shipyard’s biggest vessel to date, but it’s also the fastest built in full-aluminum yacht, powered by four incredible MTU engines. With a total power output of 19,000 hp, this beauty could reach an impressive top speed of 29 knots.

Heesen Yachts’ newest project is also based on Van Oossanen‘s celebrated Fast Displacement Hull Form, while the exterior has been imagined by the well known design studio Winch Design. Details are scarce right now, but as can see from these photos, COSMOS will have a fully rated helipad at the bow, that could be easily transformed into a magical outdoor cinema or a cozy place to relax.

This super yacht will be able to accommodate up to twelve guests on board, in four spacious suites on the lower deck and a special VIP suite, with a private studio, on the bridge deck. The lucky owners of Project Cosmos will get to enjoy a luxurious master suite, on the main deck, while a crew of nineteen could also join along for the ride.

For the interior of this vessel, Heesen Yachts teamed up with the Dutch masters from Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design, who came up with a futuristic look for the entire space, with clear graphic lines that seem to be inspired by natural mathematics. Premium materials like backlit onyx, crystal glass panels and straw marquetry will be used to emphasize the sheer beauty of this yacht.