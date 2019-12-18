Larry King’s Majestic Beverly Hills Mansion Could be Yours for $17 Million

Larry King sure lived like a king in this palatial Beverly Hills mansion. Nestled in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods of Los Angeles, this property feels more like a charming Tuscan villa than a mega mansion – a private oasis set behind a high security gate on nearly half an acre, with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, spread between a sumptuous main house and a lovely poolside guesthouse.

The legendary radio and television host is in the midst of a divorce from his seventh wife right now, singer and actress Shawn Southwick, and this magnificent residence, that was bought by the couple back in 2007, is now up for grabs at $16.995 million. The property might be a dream come true for anyone who’s tired of paparazzi or any unwanted attention, with tall hedges providing a wonderful layer of privacy for the gated lot.

The two-story main residence is described as a “stunning remodeled Tuscan estate” with lavish finishes like imported Italian limestone, tile and Venetian plaster, high quality finishes and state-of-the-art technology throughout the home. The main house spreads over 10,700 square feet, with a superb architectural style that takes you to the Mediterranean.

The foyer is a treat in itself, with a spectacular double height ceiling and twin staircases, finished in sandy, taupe hues that evoke old world terra cotta. To one side of the entryway you’ll find a formal living room, with a splendid wood-burning fireplace and built in bookshelves, and to the other side you’ll see the dining room, with bespoke light fixtures and shelves on the walls.

The first floor also houses a lovely family room and the kitchen, brightly lit by a wall of French windows that face the backyard, with high-end appliances, wood cabinets and a large center island. There’s also a separate, sun-drenched breakfast room that has even more windows and French doors that open out to the covered terrace.

Upstairs there’s an expansive master bedroom, with a separate sitting room and a gorgeous wood-burning fireplace, plus not one, but two bathrooms and a private-second floor terrace. Five other en-suite bedrooms take out the rest of the second floor, but let’s face it, there’s nothing like the master suite.

Other perks of this lavish home include a game room with a wet bar, a small home gym, an arched loggia with stone columns outside that’s just perfect for summertime lounging, as well as a spectacular swimming pool decked with stone statues.