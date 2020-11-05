Five Reasons To Consider Six Senses Bumthang Heaven On Earth

Six Senses Bumthang – let that name sink in, while you imagine the most incredible place to relax, unwind, recharge your batteries and spoil yourselves. We’ll get back to your dreams later; but now, allow us to introduce the beautiful reality that is this lodge.

The fabulous Six Senses Bhutan resort includes five boutique lodges – Six Senses Thimphu, Six Senses Punakha, Six Senses Gangtey, Six Senses Paro and now Six Senses Bumthang – set to welcome you amidst the western and central valleys of Bhutan, with the latest having been opened merely six months after the brand’s official announcement.

The fifth and final lodge, Six Senses Bumthang, is nestled between ancient monasteries and sacred monuments, in a region known for its stunning and purely natural surroundings.

The “Forest Within A Forest” features eight wonderful suites with spacious balconies and calming forest views, and an open-air vestibule that’s home to pine trees, to remind guests that life and luxury can coexist.

Offering two bedrooms and 2,422 square feet of charming living areas, the main villa is packed with wonderful features: private spa facilities, weathered timber floors, hand-carved details on the ceilings, and more.

If you’re feeling hungry, the signature restaurant at Six Senses Bumthang is called Tongtshang (Pine Forest) and serves local dishes, with an acquired and healthy taste.

The Six Senses spa treatments include a traditional dotsho hot stone bath, with Himalayan salts being part of the health ritual, that will drain your tiresome body of toxins. Massages and many other beauty treatments are also on the table.

If you’re a bit on the active side, Bumthang also offers activities such as treks to the valley’s Buddhist pilgrimage sites, hiking, and biking around the resort.

The resort also offers visits to local villages, a palace tour, archery lessons, and mushroom foraging – the latter sounds a bit dangerous, to be honest.

On the other hand, a cold beer at the Red Panda brewery will make you forget all about that. Dreams can always come true, right?