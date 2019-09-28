AQUA 112m is a Futuristic Hydrogen-Powered Superyacht from Sinot

Unveiled at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show, the Aqua 112-meter is a new futuristic looking, hydrogen-powered super yacht, designed by the brilliant team from Sinot Yacht Design & Architecture for forward thinking yacht owners. Aqua’s propulsion system is based on liquid hydrogen and a fuel cell technology power system, making it one of the few vessels today with such a cutting edge technology.

The exterior of this vessel draws inspiration from the ocean, with superb design lines that seem to flow from front to back with amazing smoothness. Aqua’s impressive features count a 360 degree viewing capsule at the stern and an incredible Aqua room at the bow which promises views no one has ever experienced. To say it’s also luxurious wouldn’t be enough.

Forward in the ship, the guest spaces offer amazing features and amenities too. The aft deck comes with a grand staircase and a central waterfall that would leave anyone in awe when noticing it. The high ceilings inside offer a feeling of large open spaces and the full height windows offer unobstructed sea views.

The owners’ private area features a spacious bathroom, dressing room and even a private spa. There’s also a VIP suite flooded by natural light. It’s positioned at the waterline near the stern and boasts a minimalist Japanese decor. Among the numerous amenities of the yacht, there’s also a hydro-massage room, a yoga space and a nice and spacious workout area at the waterline, making for an impressive effect.

The ship’s propulsion system uses electricity obtained from converting liquefied hydrogen. The electricity is also distributed throughout the ship to all the other services. Large batteries store all the electricity, making sure that the vessel has power at all times. The system creates almost no noise and no vibrations, boosting the guests’ comfort on-board, while providing an eco-friendly cruising experience.

When it comes to performance, Sinot’s Aqua 112 can cover around 3,750 nautical miles and hit a top speed of 17 knots.