7 Cosmetic Medical Procedures that Keep the Wealthy Healthy

As basic medical care becomes more and more inaccessible to a growing number of Americans right now, rich people from all over the world shell out tens of thousands of dollars every single year just to keep their health in check. Most of them don’t even want to deal with the things we’re dealing on a daily basis – setting up an appointment, showing up in time or filling a lot of paperwork about past treatments or their family’s health history.

For them, a lot of boutique practices have been opened lately, accepting only a very small number of patients. Wealthy families pay at least $50,000 per year to ensure they can receive high-end treatments whenever needed, and their doctor is not only making house calls but it’s also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Today we want to take a closer look at some of the most common medical procedures for rich people, procedures that aren’t normally covered by a standard insurance since they’re seen as non-essential health benefits.

1. Cosmetic Dentistry

First things first, cosmetic dentistry. When you’re worth millions of dollars you probably have a lot of reasons to smile more often, right? Cosmetic dentistry procedures will help you get that perfect smile, improving the aesthetics of your teeth and gums and also addressing some functional concerns.

Since cosmetic dentistry is not considered medically necessary most health insurance providers won’t cover any dental works. And teeth aren’t cheap at all. Of course, costs vary depending on the procedure, but getting a simple porcelain veneer can cost you a few thousand dollars and putting in a crown can easily go over $5,000.

If you have a lot of problems with your teeth, costs will skyrocket. But that’s not a problem for the select few who can afford anything. That’s why cosmetic dentistry is probably the most common procedure for them.

2. Nose Jobs

We’re not talking about a functional rhinoplasty here, that could correct anatomical issues and help you get rid of any breathing problems. We’re talking about nose reshaping procedures that could easily change the way you look. Nose jobs rank in the top five most common cosmetic procedures in the world and even though more and more people are getting nose treatments lately, it’s not a procedure we’d call cheap.

Cosmetic rhinoplasty procedures could set you back between $3,000 and $15,000, without any additional costs included. But it’s minimally invasive and if you really want to change the appearance of your nose, it’s worth saving up for it. For rich people getting a nose job is as cheap as getting a new bike.

3. Hair Transplants

Like any other forms of cosmetic surgery that can help you boost your self esteem and self image, hair transplants have become extremely popular all over the world right now. There were almost 1 million hair restoration procedures performed worldwide in 2018 and this number is rising drastically with every single year that goes by.

Knowing that you can achieve permanent, natural-looking results with this proven medical procedure makes it a must, especially if you’re going bald. The only problem might be the price, since hair restoration treatments usually cost between $4,000 and $15,000 in the United States. But that’s why Asia and the Middle East lead the way with hair transplant procedures.

Prices are a lot cheaper there and the quality of services might be even better. Turkey for instance is a popular destination for medical tourism – you can find out more info about hair transplants there at Vera Clinic.

4. Lasik

We’re still surprised most health insurance companies won’t cover lasik procedures. It’s a common treatment that obviously has a lot of health benefits, but it’s still not considered essential. The good news is that Lasik is not really expensive, but it will easily set you back between $1,500 to $2,500 per eye.

With this laser eye surgery you can get treatment for nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism. The procedure involves the use of a laser to reshape the cornea and enhance vision. The results are worth every single penny. You don’t even need to do it in a fancy clinic to make sure the results are 100% positive, just find the best eye surgeon in your area and don’t sacrifice quality.

5. Breast Implants

Now this one’s only for women, even though we’ve heard a few cases of men getting breast implants as well. Breast augmentation is one of the most popular cosmetic surgical procedures for women, not only in the United States, but in the entire world as well. It’s a surgery that could cost you between $5,000 and $10,000 and.. you can’t really save on breast implants or augmentation.

You could get saline implants, which cost around $1,000 less than silicone but those aren’t exactly the same. Rich people always go for the best quality and of course, the best surgeons – if this is a medical procedure you’d like to take, don’t try to cut down on costs.

6. Liposuction

Obesity is a public health concern almost everywhere in the world right now, with more and more people deciding to go for a liposuction today. If you ask us, it’s only for lazy people who don’t really want to diet or exercise, but it’s a welcomed procedure nonetheless. Lipo won’t treat obesity for good, but it will remove any excess fat and help you reshape your body.

This procedure is very popular in the US, where more than 200,000 people underwent lipo in this last year. Costs for this treatment aren’t too expensive, ranging between $3,000 and $5,000 per surgery, depending on what’s included. For rich people who want a total body transformation in a clinic that feels like a 5-star hotel costs are definitely a lot higher.

7. Buttock Augmentation

It might seem like a fun topic, but buttock augmentation is a cosmetic procedure that’s skyrocketing in popularity right now. If you want to enhance your behind costs are very high as well, with an average of $4,000 on augmentation, $4,500 for implants and another $4,500 on a lift.

Buttock implants were the fastest growing cosmetic surgery type in these last couple of years. The treatment is cosmetic in nature, so you won’t get it covered, but some cosmetic surgery clinics could even offer financing for these procedures, sometimes with zero interest.