There are $100 Million Reasons to visit Mountain Shadows

Nestled right at the base of Arizona’s breathtaking Camelback Mountain, the refreshed mid-century modern oasis of Mountain Shadows is ready to welcome guests from all over the world in this heavenly corner of Arizona. This spectacular resort went through an astonishing $100 million overhaul, but it still bears the mark of the original 1960s property that redefined Arizona’s luxury resort landscape, beautifully mixed with 21st century amenities.

The first resort to open in the area in nearly a decade was built from the ground up and features a mix of spacious guestrooms and bright condos and lofts. They’re all equally appealing if you ask us, but those stunning views of the resort’s redesigned golf course, the lovely swimming pools or the imposing mountains will make your stay here even more incredible.

Feel free to go for one of the 183 breezy accommodations, envisioned by the New York-based interior design firm Markzeff. If you’d like to get the best of the best, the resort’s presidential suite is definitely in a different league, bragging about cool-toned interiors, a massive terrace and a spacious seating area and offering panoramic views of the Camelback Mountain.

Mountain Shadows’ two 75-foot swimming pools will surely keep you cooled off and relaxed, while the seasonally focused restaurant Hearth ’61 will tease your pallets and keep your senses excited day and night. Although the retro architecture of this stunning resort is mostly gone, its modern aesthetic and the resort’s focus on serving with a smile will satisfy all needs and taste.

