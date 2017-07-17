The Zarooq SandRacer 500GT Could be Yours for $450,000!

The outrageous Zarooq SandRacer 500GT has officially entered production, a few years after the initial concept had been revealed. But the more exciting news is that it’s going to be probably ten times more incredible than it was initially planned, featuring various upgrades in terms of power or handling. It’s going to be a lot more expensive as well, but that’s another part of the story.

Manufactured in the United Arab Emirates, this jaw dropping off-roader looks like a Zenvo supercar on steroids – a beast that was meant to conquer the desert and win your heart easily. I’m quite sure it won’t have any problems tackling dunes, but what about your heart?

That may require a lot of effort, considering the staggering price tag of this unique ride. The Zarooq SandRacer 500GT will be powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine, set to develop 525 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque. For a vehicle weighing in at just 2,866 pounds (1,300 kg), the SandRacer has all the ingredients to be brutal and durable, especially off road.

This beast will apparently ride on a racing suspension from Intrax, thus bragging about plenty of ground clearance and the possibility of lowering the ride height for street use. There is no word on other markets, but we do know that any potential customers will have to purchase this vehicle from UAE and pay around $450,000.