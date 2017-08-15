The 10 Most Amazing Homes Owned by Golf Players

Some actors are paid huge amounts of money for blockbuster movies. Singers too get fortunes from record sales, royalties and concerts, and even writers can build empires for themselves. We all know that some of the world’s best athletes also have incredible salaries, but would you expect golf players to earn so much money from prizes and endorsements that they can afford some of the world’s most surreal homes?

Whether you expect that or not, the truth remains the same: they do. Of course, we are talking about professional golf players, not those who play golf as a way to relax and get some gin and tonics with their friends.

Here’s a list of the most fabulous homes owned by professional golf players, which, to most of us, would be unattainable even in a few lives.

10. Bubba Watson’s Home in Windermere, Florida



Even though it’s been listed for sale a few years ago, Bubba Watson’s superb house in Windermere, Florida, makes this list at #10. It has a certain old-fashioned beauty that’s not too widespread nowadays, and it features 8 bathrooms, 7 bedrooms, a wonderful pool, a spa and its own dock. Not bad, right?

The colors are extremely beautiful and seem to complement each other perfectly. The house can be yours for $5.6 million dollars, but that’s a small price to pay if you want to brag about the past owners of this luxurious pad. Bubba Watson actually bought it from Tiger Woods, who moved to a considerably more expensive and larger estate.

9. Fred Couples’ house in Newport Beach, California

We can’t really say that a house worth more than a $3 million is a modest one without tearing up. But comparing it with other extraordinary mansions from this list, Fred Couples’ new home in Newport Beach, California is actually pretty modest. His cool house has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, raised ceilings, large windows and a wonderful interior, but it’s located in the exclusive Big Canyon Country Club, where Couples is also a member, and that’s probably why it was so expensive.

It’s surrounded by tall trees, formal landscaping and a lot of grass, featuring a paver patio, with a fountain and a built-in barbecue outside. But this 3,800 square-feet home also comes with several fireplaces inside, a kitchen with a wrap around island, and a fantastic Spanish Colonial Revival design.

8. Justin Leonard’s cozy Aspen retreat, Colorado



One of the most beautiful houses on this list, Justin Leonard’s mesmerizing retreat in Aspen, Colorado, has been purchased by the PGA golfer just two years ago for a cool $9 million. Built in 1994 and spreading over 5,500 square feet, with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, this spectacular mountain retreat also has a special outdoor hot tub area, from where you could enjoy its blissful surroundings – that’s probably worth half that sum.

All in all, the house looks nothing short of phenomenal. It’s got a lovely dining room, a large living room and a modern kitchen, a fireplace, a nice balcony and a garage for two cars. There’s also a gorgeous master suite, with a balcony and fireplace, a covered patio, an office, a media room and a sweeping staircase. What else can one ask from life? Nothing, really.

7. Davis Love III’s House in St. Simons Island, Georgia

Do you have a little over $5 million to spare? Why not buy David Love’s charming house on St. Simons Island, Georgia? It’s definitely worth it, especially if you’re the type of person that loves solitude and isolation from the hustle and bustle of the city; there’s no other house that will suit you better than this.

Proudly sitting on 5 acres, this lovely home spreads over 10,253 square feet and it’s surrounded by woods and 354 of marsh frontage. It’s really similar to a plantation and it has a certain Victorian vibe that makes it really to-die-for. It comes with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a nice gym and a cool wine cellar, where you could potentially spend all day long. A beautiful pool is also part of the estate.

6. Lee Westwood’s Mansion in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Lee Westwood’s magnificent mansion in Florida was up for the grabs as well, and if you had $11 million in your bank account(s) it could have been all yours. Spreading over 9,500 square feet, this lavish pad comes with its own movie theater, a wonderful pool, a large backyard, several bedrooms and bathrooms, and one of the most gorgeous kitchens you’ve ever seen.

There’s also a fire pit and a terrace on the second floor, where you can relax with a cold one during those scorching hot Florida evenings. You can take a look around it on Golf.com, as various photos of both the exterior and the interior have been posted for those of you who are interested in purchasing it.

5. Rory McIlroy’s house in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Nestled in an exclusive area of Florida’s Palm Beach Gardens, Rory McIlroy’s home is a contemporary jewel, spreading over 15,286 square feet, with 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, numerous balconies and open staircases, bright white walls, high ceilings, and panoramic party patios on every level, with stunning ocean views, where it could entertain up to 100 guests. So it’s probably pretty great to be friends with Rory.

The Northern Irish golfer splashed $9.5 million on this magnificent property a few years ago, and apart from all the aforementioned amenities, it also comes with a private gym, a marvelous swimming pool with a sunken bar, several hot tubs, a massive garage and a place to dock a private yacht.

4. Rickie Fowler’s House in Jupiter Island, Florida

Rickie Fowler is the proud owner of one of the most grandiose homes in Florida. A titan made of glass, stone and wood, this lavish estate has set him back $14 million last year, and it’s got a gigantic courtyard, 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, and an ultra modern design inside-out, with bespoke furniture and a lot of interesting amenities.

The stunning waterfront property before you also comes with an indoor elevator, a game room, a mud room, a wonderful swimming pool with an outdoor shower, a spacious garage for his toys, and a massive par-4 hole where he could practice all day long. With neighbors like golfing legends Tiger Woods and Greg Norman, Rickie Fowler has it all.

3. Jordan Spieth’s Dreamy House in Dallas, Texas

Jordan Spieth might have turned 24 just a few weeks ago, but he’s already making a fortune from golf and endorsements. Two years ago he purchased this spectacular property in the prestigious neighborhood of Preston Hollow in Dallas for $7.1 million, and judging by the looks of things, it was worth every single penny.

With a charming brick exterior, this 16,665-square foot mansion probably looks like a dream for most of us, featuring an interior fit for kings, with five bedrooms, several bathrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen and a wine cellar, a breathtaking mosaic infinity pool, a fire pit and a full kitchen outside, an indoor basketball court just below the 12-car garage, and a wonderful man cave which includes a golf simulator. Not bad, Jordan!

2. Greg Norman’s Mansion in Jupiter Island, Florida

The vast majority of people hate staying home all day long but.. if we had a house like Greg Norman’s, we would probably quit our jobs and just chill out at home, enjoying the sun’s warm rays, taking a dip in the pool and drinking cocktails everyday in the shade of the palm trees. If you could ever get bored of that, you could just enjoy the magnificent sea views or the many other incredible amenities on site. Needless to say, Greg Norman can do all that, and then some.

It’s true that he decided to sell it last year for around $55 million, but that gives you a hint about the real value of this astonishing property. With seven separate buildings on site, spreading over 26,000 square feet, this fascinating mansion comes complete with a 165-foot deep water dock for superyachts, a massive 50-foot swimming pool next to a Polynesian-style grillhouse, and many other luxurious amenities.

1. Tiger Woods’ Mind Blowing Estate in Jupiter Island, Florida

Even though he’s not the best player in the game anymore, Tiger Woods dominated the greens for many, many years, and will surely go down in history as one of the greatest of all time. His lavish estate on Jupiter Island, Florida, is equally awesome, featuring 16,127 square foot of incredible living spaces and including a private beach, a massive swimming lap pool and another dive pool, a tennis/basketball field, and of course, a gym – any athlete has to have one, right?

But the extraordinary list of amenities could go on forever. There’s also a massive guest house, a golf course landscaped with trees, fairways and even sand tramps, and not one, but two yacht docks. It’s reportedly worth more than $60 million, and it’s probably one of the most amazing athlete homes in the entire world.