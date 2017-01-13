Prepare to be Mesmerized by the Incredible Crown Towers Perth

With an impressive portfolio of upscale hotels, Australia’s Crown Resorts Group has managed to set the benchmark for luxury and hospitality in the Land Down Under for many, many years. But things got even better with the highly anticipated opening of the gorgeous Crown Towers Perth, a lavish nestled on the former site of the Burswood International Resort Casino, that represents the start of a new exciting chapter in the company’s story.

Following a $750 million redevelopment of this iconic place, which took over eight years to complete, the largest hotel complex in Perth history has come to life, offering over 500 incredible rooms, complete with resort-style amenities and serene panoramic views of the city and the Swan River. But that’s not all this breathtaking hotel has to offer.

Crown Towers Perth has quickly become the city’s ultimate dining destination as well, and there’s no surprise; its impeccable list of features and services is quite comprehensive, with the Bistro Guillaume, Epicurean, Silks, The Merrywell, and Rockpool Bar & Grill acting as incredible teasers for every single one of us.

We should also mention the spectacular Crown Spa, with its spacious rooms and unique treatments, that will happily cater to your need of experiencing the utmost relaxation moments. There’s also cutting edge fitness center on site, that will get those of you in need of a workout sweating happily all night long, and also a massive pool outside. If you haven’t thought about visiting Perth until today.. this stunning hotel might be a good enough reason to make a trip there.

