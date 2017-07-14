Pirelli Tecnorib 1900 Plans to Rock the Cannes Yachting Festival

The Pirelli Tecnorib 1900 proves that virtually anything is possible, like the fact that one of the world’s largest car tire manufacturers can take a different path and still achieve success. The Milan-based tire company has recently joined forces with rubber-boat maker Tecnorib, and what resulted is this unique project, set to be introduced at the 2017 Cannes Yachting Festival.

This is not the first time Pirelli has teamed up with Tecnorib, but the 1900 vessel is definitely a first for us, featuring a slender hull and inflatable rubber tubes displaying a cool tire tread. Do you think you could do burn outs on water with this thing?

As you can see from these photos, the Pirelli Tecnorib 1900 boat puts out a sporty vibe and it’s apparently the largest Pirelli boat to date. Having been fitted with a carbon fiber roof and twin 800 hp (597 kW) engines with surface-piercing propellers, this vessel will deliver impressive speeds of up to 45 knots (83 km/h).

The recommended cruising speed stands at 30 knots (56 km/h), while an automatic trim system and joystick keep everything in check.

Designed to offer smooth sailing at any speed, as well as spacious and comfortable living areas, this vessel hides two cabins, two bathrooms, plus a cozy lounge below – that’s one surprise no one was expecting, but everyone will surely appreciate. Unfortunately, there’s no clue on pricing yet, but we’ll probably find out more info at the 2017 Cannes Yachting Festival.