Mandarin Oriental, Singapore is a One-of-a-Kind Retreat

Shaped just like Mandarin Oriental’s iconic fan, the spectacular Mandarin Oriental Singapore has been imagined by the renowned American architect John Portman, blending luxury and serenity with the perfect location and a unique urban vibe. This breathtaking mix may be experienced within a wonderful setting, right in the heart of Marina Bay, thus offering incredible views of the city skyline from each of the 527 rooms and suites.

Each of the luxurious accommodations has been decorated with a calming color palette and modern furnishings, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, soundproofing and many other goodies. If you’re in Singapore for business you will surely appreciate the hotel’s fully equipped Business Center, but taking a load off after all that work might be also a good idea. All work and no play makes anyone a dull person.

The lavish Mandarin Oriental hotel in Singapore also benefits from more than one delightful dining and entertainment options: the Axis Bar and Lounge is the place where you could enjoy a tasty cocktail, while taking in the serene views of Marina Bay, Bay@5 can be found by the pool terrace on the fifth floor, while the Cherry Garden promises a more sophisticated approach to a Chinese dining experience.

If all else fails, Dolce Vita and its authentic Italian reinterpretation will deliver a delicious dose of creativity with a twist. Forget all about time limitation, budget talks or the lack of vacation days remaining this year. Just let it all go and enjoy life to the fullest at this mesmerizing retreat!