Elounda Bay Palace is the Perfect Weekend Retreat

A breathtaking retreat on the edge of the Mediterranean, the ravishing Elounda Bay Palace promises luxurious and decadent indulgences in a unique palatial setting, on the northeastern coast of Crete. Proudly sitting on the island’s deep blue Mirabello Bay, this high-end hotel will make you feel like a real emperor, overlooking the sea from a spectacular environment.

Accommodations at Elounda Bay Palace will impress even the pickiest of guests, with an amazing decor, panoramic Mediterranean views and marble bathrooms with Jacuzzis. Some rooms have patios with direct access to the pool, and others have fireplaces, a private gym room or a heated whirlpool that will make you fall in love with this place forever.

There’s an overwhelming sense of royalty that seems to surround guests that stay here, and the privilege to enjoy the best of Greek cuisine at Aretoussa, a pint of ale at Ariadne, or a hedonistic evening of food and wine at Dionyssos seems to make any mere mortal feel like a god.

Speaking of gods, you may also want to look like one, which is why activities such as scuba diving, sailing, waterskiing, and fishing will get your body working way more than it is used to. Relaxation will soon follow, in the form of some pampering Chenot Method treatments at the hotel’s stunning Elounda Spa.

If nothing else manages to do so, a lounger overlooking the infinity pool might prove to be the best way of wasting time ever.