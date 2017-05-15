London’s Centre Point Penthouse To Sell For $70 Million

Although completed way back in 1966, the 34-story Centre Point building is still an incredible attraction in London and one of the British capital’s very first skyscrapers. Located right between Covent Garden and Soho in London’s popular West End, this iconic tower is now being re-imagined as a luxurious residential building that will probably be ready to welcome you starting this fall.

The newly converted residential tower is set to offer 82 spectacular one- to five-bedroom units, with an incredible 7,223-square-foot duplex penthouse on top of it all, offering serene 360-degree views of London and nothing but the best in terms of amenities and details.

The jaw-dropping penthouse, currently listed for sale at a staggering $70 million, includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and shows off herringbone oak and limestone floors, stained oak panels, as well as floor-to-ceiling glass windows for that unique and unforgettable view of the city. Also part of this outrageous package is the gourmet kitchen, which features bespoke Gaggenau appliances, black granite countertops, and black matte cabinets.

What might be even more impressive is that the spacious master bedroom is complemented by a curvaceous terrace, making sure you will never part with this place once you own it. It is also worth mentioning that residents at the re-designed Centre Point tower will also benefit from an indoor swimming pool, gym, spa and treatment rooms, and meeting areas. Got the cash?

