Bentley Continental GT Timeless Series Joins In On The Celebration

For 14 years now, Bentley has been constantly adding different touches and subtle modifications to the Continental GT. Granted, it’s a cool car, but if you ask us, the engineers and designers behind this automotive force are possibly running out of ideas. I say so fully considering the consequences, but I think it wouldn’t be difficult to admit that it would be time for something brand new; don’t you agree?

In the meantime, let us focus on the subject at hand, specifically the British automaker’s latest offering – the Bentley Continental GT Timeless Series, a new special version of this luxurious vehicle, meant to celebrate its signature design and 14 years of excellence.

The new Timeless Series will come with an array of bespoke touches which aim to make it a little bit more special, such as the bright chrome grille, numerous upholstery combinations with some of the finest leathers out there, and a special Liquid Amber wood trim. Optional extras include two-tone steering wheel, a rear-view camera, and ventilated front seats with massage function.

There are also special badges inside and out, unique door-sill tread plates, and logo-projector lights that illuminate the ground. American customers will get to enjoy the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine, developing 582 ponies and 531 lb-ft of torque, as well as a set of 21″ alloys, while Europeans receive a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 good for about 521 hp and 502 lb-ft, alongside a color-matched body-kit and black-painted brake calipers.

Do you want one?