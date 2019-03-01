Project Vogue is Benetti’s new 65 m superyacht

Towards the end of last year, the Italian masters at Benetti began to build a new 65.4 meter yacht at their impressive Livorno facility. Project Vogue, as their new super yacht is called, is still under development, but they have released a few details about it and we’re all excited!

The acclaimed Italian yacht designer Giorgio M. Cassetta had a big role in this project, designing the steel hull and also the aluminum superstructure of this sleek vessel. The interior design of this yacht remains to be created before the delivery date, which is April 2021.

Project Vogue will be equipped with two twin MTU 1380 hp engines, pushing it to a max speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of only one knot less, which is an impressive feat. At 12 knots, the yacht’s range will rise to 5,000 nm, which should be more than enough to cross the Atlantic or head to some of the world’s most exotic locations.

This yacht will be completed in two years and it’s up for sale at an asking price of €65,000,000. Apart from this project, Benetti have launched three 100+ meters superyachts in these last couple of months, the 28.85 meter Delfino 95 Eurus and the 69.2 meter Spectre.