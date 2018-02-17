Make an Impression with Christophe Claret’s Maestro Mamba & Pantherophis

The renowned Swiss master watchmaker Christophe Claret is back on our radar with two eye catching timepieces, based on the superb Maestro watch, that was unveiled last year. Called Maestro Mamba & Maestro Pantherophis, these gorgeous timepieces will surely help you make an impression wherever you go, with a breathtaking color theme which complements their stunning design in the most beautiful way possible.

Showing off the same 42 mm titanium black PVD case, with double domed sapphire crystals and water resistance to 30m, these stunning watches are backed up by the in-house caliber DMC16 with 33 jewels, 21,600 vph and a power reserve of 7 days. Stepped and skeletonized Charles X-style bridges, a skeletonized barrel, and 26 interior angles add up to the overall appeal of these watches; and we’re sure everyone will go crazy over these colors.

Aside from the obvious difference in color themes, a hand-engraved body of an African mamba snake or an orange Pantherophis appear on the dial to help you make a bold statement. Matching these wonderful themes, a green Mamba snakeskin strap or an orange Pantherophis snakeskin strap finish off these incredible pieces -with a titanium black PVD buckle.

As you daydream about these watches, please note that you will have to pay as much as 96,000 Swiss Francs to own one of them. And unfortunately each version will be released in a limited run of just 28 units. But I think we can all agree that they’re worth every single penny.