360° Machu Picchu Train Takes You On A Scenic Trip Around Peru’s Famous Ruins

Set high in the Andes Mountains in Peru, the incredible remains of the mysterious Incan citadel of Machu Picchu make one of the world’s most iconic archeological sites and Peru’s most important tourist destination.

If you’ve always wanted to see this magical site with your own eyes, you should know that Inca Rail recently launched the 360° Machu Picchu Train, a special train that offers a scenic experience like no other, with dome-like high visibility panoramic windows, for those of you who love to try out something completely different.

Travel enthusiasts who want a more convenient journey to the Lost Citadel are welcomed to reserve a seat on this train. Furthermore, the carriages of the 360° Machu Picchu will be fully inter-connecting, allowing you to move freely between carriages to an open-air observation area, where the incredible views meet the crisp mountain air and the possibility of a cool and memorable shot.

Passengers onboard this train may enjoy a few modern perks like USB ports and a GPS activated app that will give you information on the culture, history, and countryside you will be visiting. Furthermore, the trolley service will surprise you with local treats, a light snack or light lunch, complemented by organic juices made from fruit and vegetables grown in the Sacred Valley.

The 360° Machu Picchu Train will include two sets of three carriages, that will transport up to 248 passengers a day on two routes between Poroy and Machu Picchu, or Ollantaytambo and Machu Picchu. Prices start at just $78 per person on Incarail.com, which seems like a total bargain if you ask us.

[luxurylaunches]