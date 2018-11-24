Celebrate the Art of Fusion with the new Hublot Classic Fusion Bronze Bucherer Blue Editions

Just a few days ago Hublot and Bucherer, two of the biggest names in the watchmaking world, have joined forces to release a new limited edition timepiece. Dubbed as the Hublot Classic Fusion Bucherer Blue Edition, this stunning watch carries on Hublot’s lifelong philosophy “Art of Fusion”, with a wonderful blend of innovation, tradition, revolutionary design, fine craftsmanship and an impressive combination of materials, that creates a truly masculine statement.

For the first time Hublot combined a beautiful bronze case with a black ceramic bezel and six H-shaped titanium screws, and the result was simply outstanding. The blue satin-polished dial with sunray finish makes this timepiece even more alluring, while the rubber strap, combined with alligator leather and gold stitching add to the uniqueness of this modern gentleman’s watch.

With a natural developing patina of Hublot’s unique bronze with shy tones of yellow and pink, this stunning creation surely does speak to the modern man. Its individual character grows with time, making every single piece unique for each wearer.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Bucherer Blue Edition is 45 mm in diameter and 13.05 mm in thickness, hiding the impressive mechanical HUB1112 automatic movement inside, with a 42 hour power reserve and date display.

Of course, this exquisite special edition watch is part of Bucherer’s Blue Editions watch collection, which has also brought to life 27 other exclusive timekeeping pieces created in cooperation with 15 other famous watch manufacturers around the globe. The color blue is the collection’s main theme, a color that has served as inspiration for myriad artists, always reminding of freedom, of the sky and the sea. Across time, blue has become synonymous with Bucherer in the world of watchmaking.

Since two huge names from the watchmaking world couldn’t have had a timid and old fashioned presentation, the launch of this exclusive limited edition was as extravagant as the brands themselves. They had images of the new watch projected onto London’s most iconic monuments, such as the National Gallery, Marble Arch, Millenium Bridge, Wellington Arch, Tate Modern, Tate Britain and Baker Street.

The presentation had no less than 150 special guests invited to the show. Noteworthy names such as Maxime Büchi, the renowned graphic designer and tattoo artist and founder of the Sang Bleu studio and a Hublot Brand Ambassador was one of the guests who participated in the presentation held at the Tower Bridge, London’s most recognizable landmarks of all. The vivid blue of the new exclusive watch collection filled the night and the city’s most important landmarks.

In the end, you should know that the special Hublot Classic Fusion Bucherer Blue Editions are available only in Bucherer stores in the Covent Garden, White City and Selfridges, but you could also get one from their online shop.