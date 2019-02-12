Bugatti Celebrates their 110th Anniversary with the new Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti”

To celebrate their 110th anniversary, Bugatti has launched a new special edition of one of their most prized cars, the jaw dropping Bugatti Chiron. The new hypercar, dubbed as the Bugatti Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti” will also pay homage to the country where Bugatti was born, France.

Limited to a total of only 20 cars, the special edition wears the colors of the French flag, both on its bodywork and through the interior of the model. The body of the Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti” comes in a lovely blue carbon fiber, with matte steel blue towards the rear to give the car a unique look and finish. The wheels are matte black with contrasting French Racing Blue brake calipers.

Beyond the obvious updates, there are many other small touches that make this Chiron Sport a very special car. Among them, the matte black exhaust system contrasts the glossy steel blue carbon of the bumper and diffuser. The lovely Sky View roof is now a standard on the “110 ans Bugatti”.

The interior of the car doesn’t fall behind either. The seats are made with high quality embroidery, the matte carbon fiber steering wheel comes covered in blue leather, and the surfaces feature Deep Blue Alcantara leather or blue carbon fiber. The price of the Bugatti Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti” has yet to be revealed.