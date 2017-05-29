The BMW 8-Series Concept Gets Everyone Excited

Ladies and gentlemen, the BMW 8-Series Concept is here in all its glory, as BMW has finally taken the wraps off this beauty, a few days ahead of its official debut at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Designed to preview the upcoming 8-Series Coupe, this luxurious sports car was meant to show off the best the Germans have to offer, and I’m sure we’re all probably daydreaming already about how it would feel like to be behind the steering wheel.

Stylish and muscular, the two-door 8-Series concept features an aggressive front fascia, with a massive twin-kidney grille, and it’s also equipped with a carbon fiber front splitter, laser headlights, and massive air intakes, that should help this BMW turn quite a few heads on the streets.

Moving on, the flowing bodywork is beautifully complemented by a set of 21 inch alloys, while the long hood, front fender vents, muscular rear wheel arches, and the sporty roofline make this car even more athletic than the BMW Gran Lusso concept that was unveiled a few years ago. Other exterior highlights include the carbon fiber rear diffuser and a stunning dual exhaust system with trapezoidal tailpipes.

On the inside, the traditional BMW design language was left behind and replaced almost completely by a minimalist design with a driver-focused layout. As such, the Bavarian automaker has fitted this concept with exclusive sports seats, featuring a carbon-fiber shell that’s all wrapped up in premium leather.

A custom steering wheel, with hand-polished aluminum spokes and red-anodized shift paddles, is also part of this amazing package, while a digital instrument cluster, an iDrive display and several carbon fiber elements, will make driving this beast a one-of-a-kind experience.

Unfortunately, there is no word on the possible powerplant for this concept, but BMW Chairman Harald Krüger keeps us excited by stating the 8-series is set to raise the benchmark for coupes in the segment.

