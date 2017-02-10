Richard Mille Honors Jean Todt In the most Beautiful Way Possible

We’re pretty sure you all know Jean Todt has been one of the most important names in the motorsport world, but what you didn’t know about the French motorsport exec is that he loves to wear Richard Mille creations. Actually, Mille and Todt formed a close friendship, with the latter celebrating 50 years of activity in the world of motorsports this year.

That’s why Richard Mille has decided to honor him with a collection of three limited edition pieces, showing off cutting-edge and innovative technology, and specially designed to commemorate all of Jean Todt’s amazing accomplishments.

First, the RM 11-03 Jean Todt 50th Anniversary will be produced in a limited run of 150 pieces, featuring a caliber crafted from grade 5 titanium. The blue and white case looks extremely appealing, thanks to a new variety of the Quartz TPT™ that makes for it extremely light and very resistant.

The RM 050 Jean Todt 50th Anniversary, on the other hand, features a case made from Blue Quartz TPT™, with its beautiful bridges and the main plate of the movement produced from a combination of titanium with carbon nanofibre – lightness and performance, out of the blue.

Last, but not least, RM 056 Jean Todt 50th Anniversary is limited to only three pieces, fitted with a highly complex and well-finished movement. The unique case of this watch was crafted from sapphire crystal, featuring a curve and construction that’s incredibly complex to accomplish. It took 430 hours just to grind the case and another 350 to polish it to Richard Mille standards. It’s good to be Todt!

