Milaidhoo Island Maldives Looks Like Heaven on Earth

Leave everything behind, forget about the hustle and bustle of the urban environment, and discover the natural beauty and intimate setting of Milaidhoo Island Maldives while you still can. With all of this talk about global warming, there’s no way to tell what will happen to our beautiful planet in the distant future, or for how long we will still have the privilege to enjoy Mother Nature’s beauties, like the blissful atolls and coral islands of the Maldives.

But let’s get back to this high-end resort right now; an inspiring and contemporary retreat, this place was specially designed to relax and seduce any travelers who dare to come here. Nestled in the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere, the resort Milaidhoo Island Maldives allows its privileged guests to experience azure blue waters, lush greenery and white sandy beaches, while circled by a coral reef that’s just perfect for snorkeling and diving.

The resort is made up of 50 spacious, land and over-water villas, each of them filled with superb Maldivian elements, bespoke art works and custom-made furnishings which seem to blend into the natural surroundings. But the stunning ocean views or the private freshwater pool on the sundeck will make your stay here even more incredible.

The resort’s extraordinary over-water spa uses rich aromatic scents of coconut, lime and herbs to create an overwhelming atmosphere within four mesmerizing treatment suites or the beauty lounge. There’s also the option to take complimentary yoga and meditation classes in a lovely open air over-water pavilion, but that’s just part of Milaidhoo’s amazing charm.

If you feel hungry, there are three restaurants on-site covering all tastes and desires, with a combination of sea food, meat, and vegetarian dishes served at the Signature Restaurant and matched by a picture-perfect view of the ocean, while the Milaidhoo Gourmet has a dine-around meal plan and the elegant open-air Beach House and Pool Bar should be more than enough to fill your time and convince you this is the place to be.

The wonderful Milaidhoo Island Maldives also offers dolphin cruises, fishing, diving, or the possibility to go out in the ocean and spot whale sharks or manta rays. Sounds like a plan!