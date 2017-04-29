Introducing the Porsche Design Monobloc Actuator 24H-Chronotimer

The amazing history of Porsche Design has always been linked with watches and motorsports, that’s why we’re now drooling over the new Porsche Design Monobloc Actuator 24H-Chronotimer. Inspired by Porsche’s incredible 911 RSR, the very first 911 that comes with a flat-six engine positioned in front of the rear axle, this awesome watch even benefits from the same functionality as the mechanical valve control of the new Porsche 911 RSR.

Specifically, the designers of this timepiece came up with an integrated rocker switch, which controls the chronograph’s operation entirely from inside the watch’s case. The new Monobloc Actuator 24H-Chronotimer shows off a 45.5 mm titanium case, integrated chronograph pushers, Valjoux inner workings, and it comes with an integrated rubber strap or a sleek titanium bracelet.

Reminiscent of a legendary Porsche Design watch, the brand’s iconic Titan Chronograph, this eye catching monobloc timepiece aims to be the perfect blend between form and function. Its dial looks very clean and focuses on legibility, and we should also mention the 48-power reserve or its ability to withstand 100-meter deep waters.

Performance is usually associated with high costs, and Porsche Design enthusiasts will have to pay €5,950 for the titanium on rubber version, €6,450 for the full titanium version or 6,250 Euros if you want to get a Black titanium carbide coating with the black rubber strap.

[monochrome-watches]

