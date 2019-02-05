Macallan Released a 52 Year Old Whiskey With a Jaw Dropping Price Tag: $53,000

The Macallan 52 Years Old single malt whiskey has been released just a few days ago. It’s an extremely rare whiskey, with a total of only 250 bottles available worldwide – just 42 of them coming to the United States. The recommended retail price is $53,000.

As its name suggests, the new limited-series Macallan whiskey has been matured for exactly 52 years, in a hand crafted European oak sherry seasoned cask brought all the way from Spain.

The Macallan has always been renowned for its spirit and mastery in their choice of wood, especially for the sourcing, crafting and seasoning of the casks, which is one of the main contributors for the distinctive flavors and aromas of their whiskey.

The Macallan 52 years old has a wonderful ruby mahogany natural color and rich flavors with hints of spices. It has a 48% ABV per bottle with a harmonious balance between all the flavors and aromas, an expertly crafted whiskey which will no doubt impress whiskey lovers and connoisseurs all over the world.

The rich flavors of fruit and dark chocolate fondant combined with the hints of cinnamon, ginger and peat smoke, make from the Macallan 52 years old a very complex and rare whiskey. The Macallan’s newest release also comes in a stunning presentation box, made from oak with an etched face and a lovely age statement badge finished in matte gold.