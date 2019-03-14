Design Unlimited Worked on the Interior of the new Johnson 115 Flagship Luxury Yacht

The brilliant team from Design Unlimited, one of the world’s most prominent design studios within the superyacht industry, has been chosen by Johnson Yachts as their customization specialists for the shipyard’s newest motor yachts, the Johnson 115 and the Johnson 70, both in the construction phase right now.

The Johnson 115 features a sleek exterior, matched by a beautiful and warm palette inside, specially chosen by Design Unlimited as a sophisticated but laid back family friendly design scheme.

The main salon is both chic and modern, with a timeless style that uses mid and light tones on the wooden panels and neutral furnishings for perfect relaxation with friends and family. Moving forward, the formal dining area is comprised of two sections that provide a flowing layout.

The luminous sky lounge offers superb views through the large windows and features a bar with a drinks or games table behind it. The cabin layouts come in two options, with the ability to further customize them according to the future owners’ needs. The materials used are high end, finished with great attention to detail to achieve a superb result.

Outside, the exterior of the Johnson 115 comes with a lot of areas that take advantage of the sun, but there are enough shaded areas as well to protect the guests when needed. The large foredeck and the main deck aft are really spacious and the beach club has a hydraulic swim platform.