APEIRON Would Look Amazing Under the Italian Sun

Ladies and gentlemen, meet APEIRON, a spectacular 50m motor yacht concept coming from the Italian design duo RIDMAN studio – a partnership between two up and coming Italian architects, Edoardo Ridoli and Federico Maria Manzini, who are just getting their degree in naval architecture at the University of Genoa.

RIDMAN Studio also teamed with naval engineers Eleonora Mascellino and Cristina Spadoni for this stunning project, that would benefit from a state-of-the-art hybrid propulsion system and 120-square-meter private space for the lucky owner of this beauty. The owner(s) would get to enjoy a massive suite on the upper deck, as well as a private open space, with pool and sunbathing area.

Friends or family would get to retreat in two VIP suites on the main deck, while experiencing life at sea in the most incredible of ways. All decks are connected by an elevator, which is a pretty unusual feature for a 50m yacht.

APEIRON was also designed with relaxation in mind, offering passengers the privilege to enjoy a beach club aft, with 80 square meters of pure bliss, including a gym, a bar, and a jacuzzi. Boredom won’t be an issue aboard this vessel, as the spacious tender garage could house numerous water toys for some fun in the sun.

A large flush deck, with a cozy sunbathing and lounge area, as well as the sundeck, with a large shaded area with folding biminis will make sure you get to enjoy the sun’s warm rays in style. There’s also an al-fresco dining area here, with a C-shaped sofa and another pool forward.

The interior was imagined as a clean and contemporary environment, with glossy finishes, bespoke woods, precious marbles and premium Italian leathers mixed together in the most beautiful way possible. Would you like to be the lucky owner of APEIRON?