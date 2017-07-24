The new Evora GT430 is the Most Powerful Lotus out there

The brilliant engineers and designers from Lotus seem to be extremely busy lately, unveiling one exciting car after another, in the past couple of months. But this time the British sports car maker has outdone itself, taking the wraps off its most powerful road-legal car yet – the Lotus Evora GT430.

The newest member of the popular Evora family also comes with a few interesting aerodynamic touches that make it stand out from the crowd, like the full carbon front and rear bumpers and a brand new front splitter, front access panel, roof and rear wing. The tailgate has been also worked upon, featuring a redesigned section that’s matched by composite quarter panels.

Thanks to all these aerodynamic upgrades, this sports car benefits from even more downforce, that’s coupled with the 1,258kg dry weight and an updated supercharged 3.5-liter V6 to offer an incredible experience for anyone behind the steering wheel.

In terms of power, the Lotus Evora GT430 benefits from 430 hp and 440 Nm of torque, which translates into 0 to 60 mph time of just 3.7 seconds, a breathtaking acceleration that’s complemented by a titanium exhaust and the awesome soundtrack it provides.

A Torsen limited-slip differential and a six-speed manual gearbox with a low-inertia, single-mass flywheel are also part of the offering, while a set of Ohlins TTX two-way adjustable dampers, lightweight Eibach springs and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s tires will make this beauty the perfect track-toy as well.

Speaking of which, you should be aware that Lotus will build only 60 such impressive units, available only as a strict two-seater. There’s no word on pricing yet.