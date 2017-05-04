The HYT H4 Neo Will Take Your Breath Away

The brilliant people at HYT might have played a small joke on me, since my nickname is ‘neo’ and you can probably guess which is my favorite trilogy. Self-centering aside, the innovative Swiss brand is known for its unique method of telling the time, which involves liquid and bellows, and the new HYT H4 Neo definitely fits the description. Inspired by the chic HYT H4 Metropolis, this new version of the H4 houses 2 purple LED lights behind the 6 o’clock position, which bring the entire mechanism to life.

As you can see from these photos, the HYT H4 Neo displays two crowns, with the second one turning the user’s touch into power thanks to a micro-generator that’s always prepared to put the two purple LED lights to work. This is what people might consider an enhanced watch, although there are no steroids to deny about using. Telling someone the time, especially at night, has never been more enjoyable.

Packing a 51 mm case, showing off a curved sapphire crystal and a screw-down sapphire case-back, this watch is way beyond stunning. The charcoal DLC-coated titanium case houses an exclusive caliber, benefiting from the brand’s signature micro-liquid technology, while the bespoke skeletonized movement fits the overall theme of the watch and it’s almost entirely visible through the transparent dial.

Furthermore, the HYT H4 Neo has also been fitted with a fire-resistant, water-resistant, hypoallergenic, and reinforced fabric strap – that should be cool enough for you, right? Able to dive 50 meters deep and featuring a power reserve of 65 hours, the H4 Neo will only adorn 15 lucky wrists, after paying exactly $95,000 for each piece. Any chance the Swiss company would gift me one of these?

