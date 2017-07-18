Atlantis by Giardino – Swiss Excellence at its Best

Part of the Swiss luxury scene since the 1960s, the marvelous Atlantis Hotel in Zurich has allowed the likes of Steve McQueen and Freddie Mercury to enjoy a good night’s sleep and benefit from some of the world’s most exquisite accommodations and services. And those are just two examples. Following a complete restoration and upgrade process in these last couple of years, Atlantis by Giardino is now waiting for you to experience a new chapter in urban luxury, first hand.

Whether you’re in Zurich for business or pleasure, this high-end hotel will be the perfect place to relax and get ready for another busy day in town, as it’s surrounded by lush green woods and stunning mountain slopes, while still being just a short car ride away from the center of the city.

Apart from its privileged setting, Atlantis by Giardino will also charm anyone with two superb restaurants, one of them being run by the acclaimed Chef Rolf Fliegauf, with two Michelin Stars under his belt, a place called Ecco Zurich, where guests may experience some of the most delicious dishes and treats they’ve ever tried. The other restaurant is called Hide & Seek and offers a seducing mix of Asian food and European delicacies.

Every detail has been carefully considered, more than once, before being part of the final decor and the welcoming atmosphere at Atlantis. With only 95 guest rooms and suites on offer, benefiting from the expertise of the award-winning London design firm Gallery HBA, this five-star hotel welcomes every single guest with bespoke furniture, custom-made furnishings from Molteni and an unique sense of style.

Atlantis by Giardino also offers a wide range of relaxation opportunities, including a gorgeous outdoor pool, and wonderful spa with an indoor pool and more. Shopping often becomes tiresome, yet satisfying; take a load off, enjoy life and forget all about returning home.