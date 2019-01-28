The Princess X95 Yacht comes with a stunning Super Flybridge

There’s a new Princess yacht on the scene. It’s called X95 – weird name for a princess – and it’s the newest motor yacht model of the British yard Princess Yachts. Designed in collaboration with the well known naval architect Bernard Olesinski and the Italian design house Pininfarina, this sleek vessel came out as an adventure yacht for owners who wish more than to just bathe in the sun a few miles away from the shore.

The new X95 comes with a wave-piercing bow and extended hull surfaces aft under the bathing platform. The result is an extended waterline forward and a smooth transition from low cruising speeds to the top speed while also keeping an optimum trim angle and comfort for its passengers no matter the sea conditions.

The newly introduced “Super Flybridge” concept makes the yacht have more outdoor space and almost double indoor space than your traditional motor yacht. X95’s Super Flybridge stretches to 22 meters, a more than double length compared to a usual flybridge for a yacht this size. The new X95 can be configured to each owner’s liking.

The yacht’s flybridge also boasts a private Sky Lounge, the pilothouse and a large lounge area behind, with teak flooring and panoramic views. Then there’s the rear flybridge area, comprised of a dining space and large flexible space, and let’s not forget about the U-shaped sunbathing and spa area on the forward flybridge.

The main deck features a large saloon area with an open space kitchen with central island and breakfast bar. The lower deck can house a jet ski, the crew quarters with port and starboard guest cabins, bathrooms and a master stateroom with ensuite bathroom. The X95 yacht is powered by two MAN V12 engines, pushing it to a maximum speed of 24 to 26 knots.