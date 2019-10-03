Project Akira 780 GT is the Newest Superyacht from Dutch shipyard Heesen

The renowned Dutch shipyard Heesen has recently unveiled their brand new superyacht project, a 57-meter aluminum vessel dubbed Akira. This stunning vessel comes with an FDHF type of hull boasting exterior lines designed by the acclaimed Dutch studio Omega Architects, while the interior of the yacht has been imagined by the London-based studio Harrison Eidsgaard Limited.

The Akira 780 GT is designed to be fast, with sleek lines and extremely spacious interiors. It has an elongated profile with a scoop-shaped stern, giving it a sporty yet refined look. The aggression of the angles are balanced out by the long profile of the ship, making it as elegant as possible on the water. But that isn’t all.

Heesen’s Akira is powered by twin MTU 16V 4000 M65L engines, each with 2560kW, pushing it to an impressive top speed of 22 knots.

The new Heesen 5700 Aluminum ship was thought out as a connection to the surroundings and not as a retreat from them. The interior features wraparound floor to ceiling glass windows to give the impression of open spaces and a serene atmosphere throughout the ship. The interior design can be customized depending on the needs and wants of the future owner.

When it comes to the fun part, Akira doesn’t dissapoint at all. There’s a spacious sundeck with sidebar and al fresco dining setup, sun pads and a Jacuzzi. The bridge aft deck comes with another al fresco dining area, a beach club with seating, bar and a large swim platform.

The vessel can take up to 12 guests, offering them comfort in five twin guest cabins. The owner will have his own stateroom with en-suite bathroom and freestanding bath.