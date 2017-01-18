Celebrate with Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label Limited Edition Rooster

Johnnie Walker is joining in on the celebrations for the new Chinese Year, introducing a new limited edition of their delightful Blue Label Scotch whiskey, with the year of the Rooster in mind. The two toned ombré and blue bottle shows off a clear panel near its base, to offer us a quick glimpse of the golden liquid inside.

Matching this charming two-tone theme is a gold illustration of the rooster, that could be seen on each of the four sides of the bottle, but… we’re guessing you’re going to be more excited by the smooth whiskey inside.

Johnnie Walker’s blue label is one of the best and most desirable blended whiskeys in the world right now, and the new Rooster edition will be produced in a very, very limited run, with just 600 bottles set to be released in the UK. You probably imagine that the demand is really high, which makes this whiskey even more exclusive and sought after.

There’s no word on how many US fans will get to enjoy a sip of this exquisite drink, but online orders are already available and there’s little chance any of us will get our hands on one.

