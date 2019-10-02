What to Wear on a Casual First Date for Guys – 5 Outfit Ideas

If you want to get back into the dating scene or have been going on dates for some time, then you may decide to mix things up when it comes to your first date wardrobe. There is nothing worse than being pumped and ready to go on your first date with a crush, and then realizing that you have nothing to wear. It isn’t just women who have this problem, as men need a good quality and impressive date wardrobe just as much as anyone else!

Knowing what to wear on your first date is important because looking and feeling great can be the perfect confidence boost to help you with any pre-date nerves. It can be difficult to know what to wear for a first date, as you want to make a good impression, but also you should ensure that you wear something you feel comfortable in and that shows a bit of your personality.

For example, if you hate wearing an item of clothing but know that it looks good, then don’t wear it on a first date. Instead, you should be upfront and honest about who you are, including the clothes you wear. So, if you think you could benefit from a few fashion and styling tips, then this article is for you. Here is a guide on what to wear on a casual first date for guys, with 5 great outfit ideas!

Keep it Minimal

If you are more of a simplistic kind of guy, then you should go for the more minimalist look by staying plain and simple. Many people make the mistake of going over the top when it comes to getting dressed up for a first date, but you can put the effort in without it being too much.

The simple but stylish look is an outfit all on its own, and there is nothing wrong with a crisp white T-shirt when worn with a pair of khaki pants. You will look smart, but you also won’t have to worry about staying pristine throughout the date. Add a pair of sunglasses in summer to really give your outfit that laid-back edge. This is a great look for a bowling or amusement park date!

The Pilot Look

When we refer to the pilot look, we are basically referring to Tom Cruise’s appearance back in the 80’s, but it is timeless, and as Mr. Cruise would say himself, it can have a rather positive effect on the ladies. A leather jacket is an essential part of the pilot look, especially when worn on top of a T-shirt and with some boots. You can also go with some skinny pants or jeans.

But be sure not to go too skinny with the cut of jeans, as this can make your leather jacket look oversized. This is great for an after-work meet up.

The Designer Guy

If you are a fan of your designer brands, then don’t be afraid to show it. A first date is the perfect opportunity to get to know somebody, and for them to get to know you. So, it is key that your outfit reflects your personality and what you are like as a person.

Every designer item of clothing that you could require for a first date is available online at SSENSE which offers luxury and exclusive fashion designer items. They have a wide range of designer items available for both men and women, including Givenchy sneakers and Reebok classics. Don’t be afraid to show who you are with your designer gear!

Nerd Chic

The last twenty years have brought us the tech revolution and the rise of the coolness of Nerd chic. Guys and girls can now dress as smart as they would like, and there is no longer the decision to be made on whether you should look cool or smart, as you can do both at the same time!

To create the nerd chic look, you simply need a pair of crisp dark jeans, a T-shirt, and a watch. This is a simple look to create and is perfect for a first date on a Saturday afternoon in the park.

The Miami Cool

For the Floridians reading this, or even those of you who want to re-create the Floridian look, this outfit idea is the one for you. The Miami cool includes a blazer, rolled up sleeves, and high-end brand tailored shorts. But please don’t add pastel colors to this look as you will look more Miami Vice than Miami Cool!

While the options are endless when it comes to finding an outfit and the clothes to wear on your first date, most importantly, you should wear clothing that is comfortable and makes you feel confident as this will help you have a successful and fun date with your lucky crush!