Top 12 Most Expensive Wedding Cakes In The World

Arguably, wedding cakes are the best part of planning a wedding. They’re zero stress, taste great, and look amazing! What could be better? How about a $75 Million wedding cake!? Yes, it exists! From Hollywood royalty to actual Royalty, we have some great Wedding Forward cake designs in store for you.

Here are the 12 most expensive wedding cakes in the world.

12. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries – $20,000

The Kim Kardashian wedding cake kicks off our list. This black and white design measures in at a staggering 8 feet tall, and cost the couple a healthy $20,000. Too bad the marriage only lasted 72 days.

11. Liza Minnelli And David Gest – $40,000

Today $40,000 for one of the most expensive cakes boggles the mind. But, this 12 tier monster was assembled in 2002! It was unheard of back then. Then again, Liza was always known to be a little bit extra.

10. Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello – $50,000

If you’ve ever wondered about the infamous Sylvia Weinstock cake price, here’s what $50,000 gets you. This power couple spared no expense with this 5-tier cake heaped with flowers. The trouble with a cake this beautiful is that you don’t want to cut into it and ruin the fine work of art.

9. Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir – $75,000

How do you turn eggs, butter, milk, and flour into a $75,000 over the top wedding cake? Simple! Just add 8,000 handmade flowers and 2,500 Swarovski crystals, and build it so high that you have to cut it with a sword. Yes, Gucci Mane cut his wedding cake with a sword! If that’s not epic nothing is.

8. Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton – $80,000

The value of this cake is in the story. Following tradition, the Royal couple opted for an $80,000 fruit cake. Instead of the standard icing, this royal couple opted for fondant. Adding to the romantic nature of this wedding cake, they had the cake embellished with dozens of the flowers that each hold meaning and place in their hearts.

7. Prince Charles & Princess Diana – $99,000

The most amazing thing about the Royal couple’s 5-foot tall wedding cake costing nearly $100,000 is that it was one of 27 wedding cakes! We guess the thought was “If you can’t have the most expensive cake in the world, you may as well have the most cake in the world”. Although the design is simple – featuring the royal coat of arms and the couple’s initials – the build took 14 weeks to complete.

6. LeNovelle – $500,000

Have you seen these castle wedding cakes!? They cost a half-million dollars but we feel like they’re priceless. An entire team slaved for 12 hours a day for an entire month to assemble all of the pillars, balconies, and other tiny details that go into this fairytale masterpiece. Bravo!

5. Debbie Wingham’s Bride Cake – $1M

Apparently you can buy a bride, and she costs 1 Million dollars. Measuring 6 feet tall and weighing in at 164 lbs, Debbie Wingham’s “bride” has dazzled fans across the globe. 110 of these pounds come from handmade flowers, pearls, and another lacy confectionary. Oh, and don’t forget about the real pearls and 3-carat diamonds that add another few hundred million dollars to the final tab.

4. Dallas Bridal Fair wedding cake – $1.3M

This cake is no doubt gorgeous, but why such a large price tag? Because it’s a wedding cake with diamonds! 9 tiers of a wedding cake were drizzled with 1,200 carats worth of diamonds. If that wasn’t enough, much larger sapphires and diamonds were peppered throughout for an extra pop.

3. Luxury Bridal Show Cake – $20M

A former record holder belongs to the cake made for the Luxury Bridal Show in Beverly Hills. Visually, this is arguably the most extravagant wedding cakes on this list. Gold flakes were dusted onto the cake. The also added hand-sculpted edible roses, and humongous diamonds were sprinkled throughout this wedding cake, adding up to a $20 Million price tag. But, that was back in 2006! We can’t wait to see next year’s attempt at reclaiming the throne!

2. Diamond wedding cake – $52.7M

The second to last entry didn’t make an appearance at an individual wedding. But, at a cost of $52.7 Million dollars, it’s more than worth a mention. This diamond wedding cake, featuring 400 sparkling gems, was created for the National Gay Wedding Show. If anyone plans on eating it, they’ll have 8 delicious tiers to get through.

1. Debbie Wingham’s ridiculously expensive wedding cake – $75M

Last but not least, the world’s most expensive wedding cake. Created for a joint birthday-engagement party, Debbie Wingham designed this cake at the mind-blowing cost of $75 Million!

Why the price tag? The cake features meticulously crafted figurines, took 1100 hours to create and features 4000 diamonds. Three of these diamonds are 5.2-carat pink, 6.4-carat yellow, and 15-carat white boulders. Aside from the gems, this cake is 100% edible.

Conclusion.

The moral of the story is if you want the world’s most expensive wedding cake, you best be prepared to dish out more than $75 Million dollars and have an entire vault full of diamonds at your disposal. Being part of a Royal family wouldn’t hurt either.