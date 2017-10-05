This Pineta di Roccamare Beach Residence is a €15M Paradise

Pineta di Roccamare is the name of a unique pine tree and beach reserve in the beautiful Maremma region of Tuscany. And it can also be the name of your future home, if you’re interested to buy a spectacular piece of property in this unique setting.

Located in Castiglione della Pescaia, the wonderful villa before you was constructed in this tranquil Italian landscape, where azure blue sea waters, lush green trees, maximum sunshine, mild winters and some of Europe’s finest food and cultural experiences will make you forget about everything else. It’s a real paradise, and you will need exactly €15 million ($17.5 million) to enjoy it.

Covering 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms across two levels and a total of 500 square meters, this unique villa is very close to the enchanting towns of Castiglione della Pescaia or Punta Ala, and many surrounding villages that offer a wide array of activities such as golfing, horseback riding, hiking, yachting or sailing; you will also find here some of the region’s best restaurants.

This private residence was built in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s and it’s part of a large complex, with 211 villas. But each of these villas offers a private wooden beach hut on an isolated pristine beach and many other goodies.

This particular villa also features a small park, an extensive pool with a lovely terrace, an optional guest/staff villa on a neighbouring property and, thanks to its unique location, it offers glorious views of its beautiful surroundings.

There’s also a large entrance hall, a reception room, an eat-in kitchen, a dining room with wood-burning oven, pizza oven and external BBQ, a special gym area with access to a sun terrace and many other goodies, but that’s just a small part of an impressive list of features of this villa.

The architecture of this mansion was inspired by the Austrian aristocratic ‘von Hohenlohe’ dynasty, that’s why it’s particularly generous, elegant, and refined. The roof, the gorgeous pool, terraces and most of the interiors were refurbished recently, which means state of the art equipment all-around and overwhelming decorations that will make the owner’s life even better.

[jamesedition]