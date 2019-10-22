The Top 10 Wedding Dress Designers Right Now

Every woman dreams about the perfect wedding, the perfect place or the perfect dress. Let’s face it, you’ve been planning this day ever since you were very little. You’ve imagined the groom and next, you probably imagined the dress. Whether you dreamed about looking like a princess, mermaid, a traditional or modern-looking bride, there are tons of options to choose from right now.

And if money were no object, I’m sure you’d like a gown from one of the best wedding dress designers in the world. Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera, Monique Lhullier or Oscar de la Renta are some of the biggest names in bridal fashion, but there are also a few up and coming designers like Hayley Paige or Naeem Khan who quickly made a name for themselves with unique bridal styles.

If you want a classic couture dress, with luxe slik or all over lace, a bohemian wedding dress or a gown with infinite layers of tulle for ultimate romance and impact, you’ll surely find a designer who will make your dreams come true in this list.

10. Hayley Paige

Hayley Paige is quite possibly the most sought after wedding dress designer in the US right now. Her trendy wedding dresses have quickly taken over the United States, appearing in shows like Good Morning America, Say Yes to the Dress, E! News or the Today Show. She’s also featured very often in The Knot, Brides, Martha Stewart Weddings or Town and Country Weddings.

It’s every bride’s dream to wear a Hayley Paige dress now and even though they’re quite pricy (they usually start at $3,500), you could rock that super trendy, modern and romantic gown if you’re willing to get a preowned dress. If you could look at the number of girls searching for preowned Hayley Paige wedding dresses online you’ll realize how popular the American designer is today.

9. Atelier Pronovias

Founded more than 50 years ago in Barcelona, Pronovias has dressed brides in over 105 countries, bringing a sense of timeless European elegance and affordable luxury to brides from all over the world. The Spanish company crafts bridal gowns using the finest fabrics out there, with a wide range of silhouettes and styles, from formal to informal, to make sure they please even the most discerning fashionistas.

Pronovias wedding dresses usually stand out in sumptuous fabrics such as shantung Mikado silk, silk chiffon, chantilly lace, royal satin or morbido tulle, but their attention to detail is also unparalleled. The newest bridal gowns from them feature exquisite hand-sewn white, silver and clear beading in unique patterns, beautifully precise pleating and draping, or delicate illusion overlays. You’re in for a treat!

8. Maggie Sottero

The culmination of a strong legacy in fashion and bridalwear, Maggie Sottero designs high quality wedding gowns with an impeccable fit for every single bride. It’s one of those designers that always tries to showcase the bride’s natural beauty by creating each gown with gorgeous fabrics, lace and tons of beadwork.

Maggie Sottero’s creations usually blend timeless silhouettes with alluring modern details, captivating the traditional and modern brides alike. Their collections offer styles that are perfect for any type of event, whether it’s a formal church wedding, a boho chic wedding or an outdoor wedding, you’ll surely find the right style for you, and the best thing is that they’re all at affordable prices.

7. Galia Lahav

Known for their romantic and sensual nature, Galia Lahav’s bridal gowns will help you shock and awe everyone at your wedding with all their exquisite details. The Israeli fashion designer has managed to define new standards for high fashion with her gorgeous bridal gowns, that blend figure-flattering silhouettes with amazing details and a strong focus on comfort.

If you’re a bit of a perfectionist, Galia Lahav’s wedding dresses are the definition of perfection. Each gown is hand crafted in around 120 hours, with nearly 1,000 embroidery designs going into one final look and more than 10,000 threads used for every single wedding dress. Galia Lahav uses the best fabrics, beadwork and embroidery designs to create these magical wedding gowns.

6. Monique Lhuillier

Monique Lhuillier seems to be everywhere right now and if you’ve seen any of her latest collections, whether they’re bridal, lifestyle or ready to wear, you’ll easily understand why she’s so popular. Countless celebrities have worn Monique Lhuillier’s works of art, from Taylor Swift, Katy Perry or the current First Lady. But her bridal gowns are something else.

Whimsical, sophisticated or dreamy.. these are just some of the words that can be used to describe any of her wedding dresses. Monique Lhuillier has a certain way of blending the old and the new to create ravishing gowns that look innovative and classic in the same time.

5. Reem Acra

If you don’t know this yet, Lebanese fashion designer Reem Acra actually started her career as an interior luxury designer before going to fashion and creating a signature line of her own in 1997. She had her first fashion show in 1999 and she quickly became one of the world’s most sought after wedding dress designers.

She always tries to combine tradition with a modern aesthetic, constantly pushing the boundaries of fashion. And if you love embroidery you’ll surely fall in love with most of her creations, since this is one of the signature elements of Reem Acra’s wedding gowns. We’re sure any woman would love to wear a Reem Acra original on her wedding day.

4. Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera’s bridal gowns simply ooze classic elegance. The Venezuelan fashion designer made a name for herself with dramatic details, stunning silhouettes and the most luxurious fabrics in the world. It’s a match made in heaven, that has slowly taken over the world.

Each and every single wedding dress by Carolina Herrera is still being made in the brand’s iconic atelier in New York City. As the years went by, numerous celebrities and high-style brides have worn Carolina Herrera gowns for their weddings, and with such amazing details and sophisticated styling we can easily see why.

3. Naeem Khan

Naeem Khan might be a new name for some of you, but he’s been one of the most popular fashion designers in these last couple of years. The Indian-American designer has dressed numerous celebrities, from Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, to the former first lady Michelle Obama or the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

His wedding gowns made a stunning first impression and they were so popular that Naeem Khan had to launch a new bridal division of his brand back in 2013. The wedding dresses he designs usually feature a lot of traditional Indian influences, mixed with superb 3D florals and a few interesting surprises, like mini skirts, pants and even capes. The best thing is that if you really want something unique, Naeem Khan will always be there to deliver.

2. Oscar de la Renta

The late designer passed away in 2014, but his fashion brand lives on through two talented designers: Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. After spending 17 years next to the legendary Dominican-American designer, Laura and Fernando were named co-creative directors of de la Renta’s eponymous brand.

Staying true to the signature attention to detail we’re expecting from the fashion house, Oscar de la Renta’s new bridal collections are something the late designer would surely approve of. Flattering silhouettes, meticulous applique and beadwork, off the shoulder looks and many other tiny bits and pieces will always help you make a fashion statement.

1. Vera Wang

Vera Wang’s path from figure skater to fashion goddess still surprises a lot of people. After giving up her career as a professional ice skater when she was very young, the renowned American designer focused all her attention on fashion. She spent sixteen years as a senior fashion editor for Vogue and then she joined Ralph Lauren for two years as a design director. That was just the start.

Today Vera Wang is one of the most renowned names in fashion, both for her amazing creations, but also for her clever quotes. All those years of skating and dancing made her see things differently. She said she can’t design anything without imagining how a woman’s body will look and move while she’s wearing it. Maybe that’s why her creations are always so sought after.

Whether you’re looking for a traditional wedding gown or a modern bride look that fits perfectly with your body, you can’t go wrong with a wedding dress from Vera Wang.