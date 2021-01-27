The Future Is Tech: How to Embrace Your Geek Nature

Are you a geek? Well, it’s wonderful – you seem to be really passionate about the things that interest you.

Geeks are constantly educating themselves! Taking numerous online courses, passing exams and tests on various platforms – all these things require time and effort. However, we believe that you can embrace your geek nature in an amusing manner too.

That is why we’ve decided to make a step-by-step guide for technology lovers. In case you want to know more about what’s coming, but still entertain yourself – this article is for you.

Read A Book: Get to Know New Stuff Joyfully

Technology is advancing at an incredible speed and its impact on us is enormous. Future definitely has large-scale changes in store for us. Read the books mentioned below to know what experts think on this matter.

Sooner or later, people will have to explore new planets in search of a new home. Michio Kaku, the author of the book, reflects on what the upcoming greatest migration in human history will look like.

This book examines the technical aspects of the future colonization of space. Kaku also writes about the gas stations on comets of the Oort cloud, FTL jumps across the Galaxy, and communicating with alien species.

A Brief History of Tomorrow is an attempt to look into the future. The author reflects on Google and Facebook knowing all our personal likes, tastes, and political preferences. He also answers such questions as:

• What will billions of people do when they lose their jobs because of robots?

• What will the labor market look like?

• How will religions take genetic engineering?

We live in a fateful time, don’t we? Humanity stands at the gates of a revolution that will fundamentally change the way we live, work, and communicate with each other.

Therefore, people are about to see amazing technological breakthroughs in a wide range of fields. These include artificial intelligence, robotics, nanotechnology, and more. Read Schwab’s guide to navigate these changes and get the most out of them.

Try Out Fun Tech Gadgets

Technology is improving our everyday lives in lots of ways. Innovative gadgets know how to suit our needs and even keep us company. In case you are looking for a device that can entertain you with a joke or answer any question – Google Nest Mini is a perfect solution.

This assistant has great functions. It is able to control your schedule, manage smart home devices, play music, and even add events to your calendar. Besides, Google Nest Mini will tell you the latest news, set an alarm, and remind you of a planned call.

Thanks to voice recognition, Google Assistant provides information that is personalized for each specific user. This way, each family member will have their own daily schedule, playlists, and more.

Another tech device that is becoming popular is a fitness and sleep tracker. These lightweight and compact foot pads keep you updated on all your physical activity throughout the day. Thanks to them, you will know how many steps you have taken in a specific period of time.

To use the device as a sleep tracker you have to put the bracelet on before you go to sleep. This way, you will have access to all the information you are interested in:

the total duration of sleep;

the time spent in different phases of sleep;

the number of awakenings and the quality of rest in general.

In addition, you will wake up with maximum comfort thanks to the alarm clock option. The vibration of the bracelet will be increasing slowly, thus, you won’t wake anyone around you.

Our present and future are digital. Since almost everything goes online, a stable Internet connection is of great importance. You may be finishing your paper on a bus or learning for an exam while spending time in the countryside. If you are worried that the Internet connection may be lost any minute – consider buying a portable Wi-Fi hotspot.

Modern Wi-Fi hotspots have many advantages. They are compact and fit into any pocket and bag, have a wide-range coverage capability, and work for a long time without recharging. Moreover, having this device you won’t worry about security breaches. Hotspots ensure the security of your network, preventing unauthorized access to your computer.

Entertain Yourself

No doubt, watching Netflix is the best way to distress after a long day. Fortunately, TV series about the past, present, and future of technology are becoming more popular each day. So, we’ve found some of the most high-ranking shows for you.

It is a dystopian science fiction anthology that shows our possible future. Plasma and smartphone displays, computer monitors – all of them are black mirrors of the 21st century.

Google and Apple seem to be our best friends while Facebook algorithms know more about us than our own parents. Watching some episodes, you may start wondering: what will happen to us if we continue to look into the black mirror?

This is yet another TV series that geeks will enjoy. It tells about a group of friends who are preparing to launch their startups in high-tech San Francisco. The main characters are smart and charming – but will they be the next Silicon Valley’s geniuses? Watch the series to find out.

If western and fantasy are your favorite movie genres then Westworld will definitely impress you. The action of this sci-fi story takes place in the amusement park of the future.

It is inhabited by androids who satisfy any whim of the visitors. The series raises many issues and artificial intelligence is one of them.

Final Thoughts

No doubt, geeks rule the world. Throughout history, they are making incredible discoveries which turn our life upside down. But even the most hardworking technology lovers need some time to relax. Following the tips mentioned above, you can broaden your horizons while still having fun.