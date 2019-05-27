The 10 Best Insulated Water Bootles to Keep you Cool

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to prepare yourself for the heat with a very useful little piece of gear. You surely remember those moments in the middle of a sunny summer day when you take a big gulp of water from your bottle just to spit it right back out a moment later because it’s already warm.

While a bottle of warm water won’t have any negative consequences on your body, it’s not that comfortable. That’s why having a proper insulated water bottle will make wonders during those hot summer days. And you can even use it during the cold season to keep your hot drinks, hot.

No matter if you’re at the office or on the trail, having a good insulated bottle with you can make a big difference in keeping your water cool and your coffee warm for a good couple of hours. We’ve made a selection of the flasks available on the market today, so, if you’re in need for one, take a look at the 10 best insulated water bottles to keep you cool:

10. Cayman Fitness Insulated Stainless Steel 17 ounce – $13

The Cayman Fitness Insulated Stainless Steel 17 ounce water bottle may not look amazingly well or be as heavy insulated as other options around, but it surely fits a tight budget. It has a double walled vacuum design, keeping cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12.

While this one proved to be the best budget option, it doesn’t mean it won’t do its job. And compared to other bulkier options on the market, this one fits perfectly in almost any backpack pocket or cup holder, which makes it very versatile.

9. Thermos Vacuum Insulated 18 Ounce – $19

Now synonymous with the technology, Thermos were the ones to produce the first stainless steel vacuum insulated mug back in 1978, so if there’s someone who knows how to do a proper insulated mug, it’s probably them.

The Thermos Vacuum Insulated 18 Ounce makes use of a button activated flip top lid for quick access to the contents inside while on the move or during a short break. The bottle has a nice screw-off top and dishwasher safe design, which makes it a breeze to clean. The price tag is only $19, which is still in the affordable range.

8. SIGG Hot & Cold ONE 0.5 liter -$38

For those who care as much about the design of the water bottle as its properties, there’s the SIGG Hot & Cold ONE 0.5 liter. It’s sophisticated and aesthetic, and the vibrant color scheme make it stand out from the crowd.

But there’s more behind the design. The bottle can keep drinks cold for around 20 hours and warm for up to 12. One of the features most people like on it it’s the safety lock on the lid, a rare feature among water bottles, but a very helpful one indeed, especially for those who like to stow their bottle away in their packs. The price tag on the other side though, is a bit high compared to other options, rising to $38.

7. AVEX Brazos Autoseal 24 Ounce – $28

The AVEX Brazos Autoseal 24 Ounce brings something novel on the market when it comes to functionality. The Autoseal push-button top provides easy access to the contents inside, without spilling your favorite drink around while in your car or on the move. Drinking is made simple, with a one-hand operation that allows you to do it everywhere and almost anytime.

The AVEX Brazos Autoseal can keep drinks cold for 20 hours and can be easily attached to almost any bag through a resistant plastic loop, making it perfect for days of hiking into the mountains.

6. Takeya ThermoFlask Insulated Stainless 24 Ounce – $25

Takeya ThermoFlask Insulated Stainless 24 Ounce breaks out of the pack with all the nice features we’re all looking for. It’s got double walls, it’s leak proof and BPA free, plus it has lifetime warranty.

The top of the Takeya bottle comes with a lid with a hard plastic handle and drinking cap – lid which can be screwed off when you need a larger opening. The contents inside will stay cold for up to 24 hours or hot for 12. And it costs only $25.

5. Hydro Flask Standard Mouth 21 ounce – $36

Let’s be honest. There are plenty of good enough water bottles out there. But what do you do when you want all those qualities, plus a little style? Well, you go for a Hydro Flask Standard Mouth 21 ounce, available for $36 in seven sizes and a total of 14 colors to choose from.

It’s an insulated water bottle that stands out from the crowd, with a TempShield design which keeps the contents cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 and also eliminates condensation, so you won’t have to worry about getting your other stuff dry when you stow your bottle away. The bottle is also compatible with any Hydro Flask caps, which makes it even more versatile.

4. Snow Peak Kanpai – $70

For those ready to drop even more on a water bottle, there’s the Snow Peak Kanpai, which has a price tag of $70. But what more can it offer, you might ask? Well, the bottle it’s a practical combination of your mug and water bottle which breaks the laws of thermodynamics.

The bottle comes with a very well thought out container and three different lids, one for cold drinks, another for hot and the third one for easy drinking, making it perfect for everything from the campfire to the office or the trail. The design of the container makes it super easy to clean, which, we all know, is a very important point.

3. Yeti Rambler Bottle – $40

Yeti is among those highly regarded brands, so if it comes from them, it’s sure to be of very practical and of high quality. Their Yeti Rambler Bottle is built to be used and abused, encompassing all those traits that have made Yeti what they are today.

The bottle features a super wide mouth which fits over the nose, a large TripleHaul cap for easy grabbing and carrying around and double walls for the best physically possible insulation. The bottle comes in 18, 36 or 46 ounce sizes and costs around $40.

2. Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 ounce – $31

More than a decade later after Klean Kanteen released their staple canteen, they’ve combined their original Klean Kanteen with a hard to beat design, double walled and vacuum insulated. THe Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic keeps your beverages hot for up to 20 hours and your cold ones cold for up to 50 hours.

Yes, you’ve read those numbers right. And then there’s a wide mouth which allows the use of ice cubes straight from the freezer and a practical rounded corners design on the inside, which allows for easy cleaning. For $31, this is one hard to beat option, especially when you think about its insulation properties.

1. Miir 23 ounce – $30

Miir offers what we think it’s the best insulated water bottle on the market today. Unlike most other bulky options out there, The Miir 23 ounce comes with a body under three inches in diameter and nine inches in height, making it perfect to easily stow away in most exterior backpack pockets.

But don’t think for a second that that sacrifices insulation properties. The Thermo 3D double-walled vacuum build is able to keep your drinks cold for over 24 hours and hot for 12. And for only $30, it’s a very good value for your bucks. Not to mention that five percent of every purchase goes to the Miir Active Giving Project, supporting initiatives such as a clean water program in Liberia or a bike-share in Zambia.