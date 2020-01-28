Selling Your Luxury Car: The Best Ways to Do it!

We’ve all been in this situation: you want a brand new car and you’re finally ready to part ways with your old ride. It’s been a fun couple of years, but let’s face it, your car is getting older and it will break down sooner or later. The good thing is that luxury cars can bring back some serious cash, if you decide to sell them. Even though you’ll get a lot less than what you’ve paid for, the average used luxury sedan is worth at least $50,000. That could be a down payment for your new dream car.

But how exactly can you find the right buyer for your old luxury car? I’m sure you realize now that selling a supercar is not like your average car sale. You need to know the tools of the the trade. You need to find out where your potential buyers might spend their free time, what are their interests and how could possibly promote your car and listing better.

Luckily for us, the internet makes it very easy to list and advertise our cars and the best thing is that you could easily connect with potential customers on any platform you use. Here are a few options where you could list your car.

1. Classifieds

Classifieds will never go out of style. Luxury car buyers love them because they’re simple to use and there are thousands and thousands of car sellers who post on there. Most of these services with classifies are super cheap, or even free. You can post there a detailed description of your car, the best photos with it, and your contact information.

Almost every city has a classifieds website and the biggest websites in the country have specific sections for each major city or region. Online classifieds usually have the fastest sales, because there’s no middle man and you could easily arrange meet-ups and set up all the payments yourself. But if you decide to go all-in on Classifieds, just remember there are are also scammers out there, so be careful.

2. Car Listing Websites

Car listing websites are almost similar to classifieds but they’re more specific and generally more reliable. You’re going to connect only with potential buyers who are trustworthy, people who are really interested in buying your luxury car. But most of these websites aren’t free, and you might have to pay a decent fee for selling your car there or deal with a middle man.

3. Car Auctions

If you think your car is very valuable and you know a lot of people would be interested in buying it, you can always auction it off. You can set up a starting price and then buyers would compete with each other to get the best price for your car. Most cities in the US have local car auctions, but you could also auction your luxury car online.

The only problem is that car auctions are also pretty risky. You might end up getting a lot more than you hoped for, if buyers keep bidding against each other for your car, but you could also sell it for way less if there aren’t too many bids.

4. Cash for Cars Websites

The easiest solution? Cash for cars! Simple as that. There are numerous companies that offer cash for cars. Most of them actually use old cars for their scrap parts and metal, that’s why you can’t expect to get too much in return, but if your car looks very good you will surely receive a fair price.

Selling your old luxury car also involves a little bit of marketing. You should plan out carefully your advertising material and maybe even hire a photographer to take a few great shots of your car. Write a detailed description with all the features and specifications from your car, and then set up a budget for ads.

When advertising a luxury car, take all details into consideration. Those small details that make your car unique, details about the materials of the interior, the car’s performance figures, and any bespoke elements or upgrades your car might have.

Once you have an interested buyer, take him (or her) out for a test drive. There’s nothing more exciting than driving a high-end vehicle. If you really want to convince someone to buy your luxury car, just give them a small glimpse of the unique driving experience they might have with your car and they’re sold!

It’s true that selling your favorite car can be heartbreaking, but if you’d like to move on to something new, it’s a decision you have to take. We’re not all car collectors, right?