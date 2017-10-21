For $45 Million, this Montecito Estate Will Make You Oprah’s Neighbor

Even Oprah has neighbors and you might be one of them! Inspired by the luxurious villas surrounding Italy’s Lake Como, the lavish estate before you can be found just next doors to Oprah’s stunning Montecito home, and it’s even more impressive if you ask us. A modern take on rustic waterfront homes, this spectacular 10-acre property comes with all kinds of exquisite amenities, complemented by lush gardens and breathtaking views.

As you arrive here, a private driveway lined with oaks, pines and cypresses welcomes you to this Montecito paradise, offering 22,000 square feet of luxurious living areas, with eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and many artistic details. High ceilings and the French-influenced details will make a quick impression on you, and so will the sparkling chandeliers, custom molding, distressed oak parquet flooring, Murano-glass light fixtures, and so on and so forth.

Hosting grand events or a family meeting has never been easier, as a 15-person dining room with a hand-painted mural and 18-light Murano-glass chandelier will deliver more than an incredible atmosphere, complemented by wonderful views of the ocean.

There is also a game room packing a pool table, stained-glass bar, and a few TVs to make sure you’re covered with everything, entertainment-wise; and speaking of fun and entertainment, a 1,800-bottle brick wine cellar and a cozy home theater will get you in the proper mood for a party or a relaxing movie night.

The state-of-the-art kitchen is also worth a mention, with Sub-Zero appliances, Miele dishwashers, and two kitchen islands with limestone countertops always there to help. What else should we mention to get you interested?

Well, this $45 million paradise also comes with a four-car garage and a charming library with an onyx chandelier, plus a red-marble and fossil-stone inlay fireplace. That kind of money will also get you limestone and marble floors, a mesmerizing master suite accessed via a private stairwell, private terraces, heated floors, and more. How much more?

Well, let’s go outside and consider the manicured lawn, a sizable pond with a lovely water feature, a fruit orchard with avocado and lemon trees, a tennis court, and a glass-tiled pool lined with palm trees. There’s also a two-bedroom guest house on-site, just in case owners decide to have more people over and show off their new acquisition. Feeling lucky yet?