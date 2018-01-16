Eddie Redmayne Net Worth 2018 – How Rich is Eddie Redmayne?

Eddie Redmayne is a British actor whose name wasn’t so well known in the past, but that changed after he portrayed Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, a role for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Today he’s one of the biggest rising stars of Hollywood, making a name for himself on the big screen with more and more interesting roles. He’s now reached fame and high status in the film industry and his net worth rose to a small but decent $4 million.

Early Life

Edward John David Redmayne was born in London, England on January 6, 1982, one of the five children in the family. What influenced his later passion for acting was the musical Les Miserables, which he first watched around the age of 7. He liked it so much that he would often sing the songs from the show with one of his brothers.

At 10 years old, while in school, he began appearing in stage productions and discovering his love for acting. His first appearance was a small role in Oliver!, directed by Sam Mendes.

Following that, he attended the renowned Eton College, where he was in the same class as Prince William. Later on, he continued his education at the Cambridge University where he studied art and history and he even landed his first important role in a stage production. He promised to give himself one year’s time to become an actor.

Acting Career

During his praised performance in the stage play The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?, Redmayne was spotted by casting director Lucy Bevan who offered him a role in the film Like Minds (2006). That was his open door and he took it. Soon enough, he was cast in other films such as The Good Shepherd (2006), Savage Grace (2007) and Powder Blue (2008).

More films followed, but the ones that made him a star are 2012’s Les Miserables – playing in it was his childhood dream – and then 2014’s The Theory of Everything in which he portrayed famous physician Stephen Hawking. The latter brought him numerous awards, including an Oscar for Best Actor.

From then on, his performances only improved and the movies he appeared in were better and better. In 2015 he played in Jupiter Ascending and The Danish Girl and in 2016 he appeared in a Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

This year you should expect him – or his voice – in the animated comedy Early Man, about to be released in less than two weeks as of this writing and towards the end of the year in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Endorsements and Other Projects

Outside of the acting world, Eddie Redmayne is doing something else as well. He used to be a model for Burberry before becoming a full-time actor. He also appeared in Vanity Fair in 2012 and in 2015 he was GQ’s best dressed British man.

During all this time he had his stage productions as well.

Another thing Redmayne does are endorsements. Since the end of 2017, he’s the new face of Omega, the Swiss Luxury Watch manufacturer and their Aqua Terra campaign for men. One of the watches he’s promoting, the Globemaster Co-Axial Master Chronometer – don’t ask us what all that means – sells at the price of $9,400.

Houses and Cars

Some time ago, Eddie was living with several friends in a bachelor pad but that changed when he married Hannah Bagshawe and then went on to live with his parents while looking for a home of their own.

That they did and found themselves a good place to call home in London, though nothing else has surfaced so far about the details of that home. But you can bet it’s a nice cozy place with some good amenities and an interesting price tag.

When in England, Redmayne seems to be driving an Audi, quite a normal model and not some fancy luxurious car.

Net Worth Over Time

Given the time the actor has taken to get where he is, and his net worth that’s quite small, you can be sure that his movie roles didn’t pay out as much as one might expect.

We were surprised to find out that his highest paycheck was from The Danish Girl, which earned him no more than $350,000 back in 2014.

Les Miserables only brought him $205,000 in 2012, The Theory of Everything $250,000 in 2014 and Jupiter Ascending added to his bank account another $228,000 in 2015.

So nothing yet to sky rocket his net worth to higher numbers. But we’re sure that his next films will get his fortune soaring high in the next few years.

Last update: January 2018.