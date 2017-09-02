Zeelander Z55 Adds A Modern Twist To Timeless Elegance

Set to be Zeelander Yachts’ new flagship vessel, the graceful Zeelander Z55 shares the same sleek lines and sense of elegance as its smaller, Z44 sibling. The splendid navy-blue sports cruiser before you will make its official European debut at the 2017 Cannes Yachting Festival next month, where the 55-footer, blending an iconic “lobster” style exterior with a distinctive Dutch twist, will most likely impress everyone.

With exterior lines courtesy of Mulder Design and wonderful interior spaces imagined by the creative designers team from Sinot Design, this vessel will easily seduce anyone who gets a glimpse of it. Of course, each Z55 will be constructed according to owner specifications, but the one destined for Cannes benefits from a contemporary interior with a superb light-oak and gray finish.

Interior details like hand-stitched leathers and other high-end woods and fabrics, complemented by extra soundproofing and vibration-dampening materials make sure any trip aboard this vessel will be quiet and enjoyable.

In contrast with the elegant and timeless exterior of the Z55, the yacht’s high-tech-looking helm station offers 360 degrees of visibility through 10 windows, with full-glass aft doors, while the joystick steering, cruise control, touchscreen electronics stabilizers and GPS dynamic positioning will make this vessel extremely easy to handle.

Depending on your preferences and budget, this stunning yacht can be powered by either twin 800 hp or optional twin 900 hp Volvo IPS engines/drives. The standard configuration delivers a top speed of 32 to 34 knots, while the upgrades will deliver 36 to 38 knots; the second choice also promises an impressive cruising range of 400 nautical miles at 28 knots. Which one would you go for?