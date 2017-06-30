You can Buy Your Own Arrows F1 Car with Room for Two!

Built in 2000 by the now-defunct Arrows team, this tandem Arrows F1 racer was designed to allow VIPs to experience what it’s like to go for a quick spin around the track in a modern F1 car – I think it’s safe to assume it’s exciting, especially for the passenger. Straying a little bit away from the original performance-oriented F1 car, Arrows went ahead and turned this vehicle into a real collectible, that’s actually up for the grabs as we speak.

Offered for sale by Jean Lain Vintage in the French Alps, this two-seat F1 car is a once-in-a-lifetime deal, since only a handful of vehicles like this one have been ever made. Exclusivity is what it’s all about, isn’t it? But the noise and high speed thrills offered by this thing should be equally awesome.

Powered by a 3.5-liter V8 engine, which is able to develop 650 ponies channeled through an X-Trac sequential gearbox, this track-only beast has been completely overhauled back in 2004. It has only covered 400 kilometers (250 miles), and the Lotus-Renault team acquired it following Arrows’ departure from the grid, repainting it in its own black and gold livery.

The elongated chassis features a second seat placed right behind the driver, which should be perfect to offer anyone the thrills of a lifetime. Once you become the owner of this stunning F1 car, picking the right passenger will not be a challenge. Pricing info is only available upon request, but you shouldn’t expect it to come cheap.

[JamesEdition]