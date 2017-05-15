Wrist Magic – Rotonde de Cartier Mysterious Hour Skeleton

Announced a few months ago by the renowned French luxury brand Cartier, the breathtaking Rotonde de Cartier Mysterious Hour Sleketon looks like a real magic trick, one that no one seems to understand how it works, even though you could see and appreciate most of its inner workings and moves.

This incredible skeleton timepiece will puzzle quite a few people, featuring two hands that seem to float into the air, while the whole movement is on display. Surrounded by mystery and a hypnotic charm, this exquisite watch is one of those transparent timekeeping wonders that gets us very excited, but it also keeps us at bay, especially when we start thinking about possible purchase costs.

The 42 mm Rotonde Palladium case was probably the ideal choice for the marvelous watch, visually pleasing and offering a more modern look to this watch than most skeleton timepieces. And since the Rotonde de Cartier Mysterious Hour Skeleton was designed to keep you company everywhere you go, 24/7, this case makes it the perfect match for your lifestyle, a comfortable and a very stylish accessory.

Showing off a timeless and magical design, this ticker will count on seconds for decades to come, remaining avant-garde long after we have moved on. Oh, and by the way: why would Cartier ruin our day by putting a price tag on this incredible design? We’re sure anyone who will have the privilege of buying one will consider this piece priceless.

